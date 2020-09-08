Global Non-opioid Pain Patch Market 2020: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2023

There is a continuous growth in “Non-opioid Pain Patch” Market in last five years and also continue for the forecast year 2023. Non-opioid Pain Patch industry report analyses the outline of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Non-opioid Pain Patch Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

Non-opioid Pain Patch Market Overview

The Non-opioid Pain Patch Market is expected to grow, at an estimated CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period, 2018-2023. The non-opioid devices have certain advantages such as less invasiveness, less ambulation-impeding, ease to monitor and control and absence of complications associated with opioids-long term usage. It has multiple usages in anesthesia as adjuvant therapy. Its market is primarily driven by the increasing burden of patients suffering from pain. On the Regional Analysis basis, the largest revenue share is expected to be retained by the North America region, owing to rising initiatives to shift from opioid crises, the presence of multiple Major Players, better healthcare infrastructure and government regulation on drug approval.

Increasing Incidences of Pain-Related Disorders to Induce a Surge in the Non-opioid Pain Patch Market

According to NIH (National Institute of Health), pain is among the most common problem in the US. Pain has a deeper impact on the socio-economic system than the combination of cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and diabetes together. According to a study published in PMC by the medicines journal in 2017, the socio-economic burden experienced by US citizens due to chronic pain falls in the range of USD 600 billion. As per, CDC around 43% of the population suffer from pain on some days and around 20% of the population suffer from pain every day or on most days. Chronic pain initiates in numerous ways, for instance, from trauma which could include an accident or back strain due to heavy lifting among other ways, an underlying disease like pancreatitis, spine disease, arthritis, and autoimmune diseases, or it can occur with fibromyalgia or persistent migraines. There are numerous risk factors for chronic pain. Non-opioid patches are more preferable because it does not involve the risk of addiction as with opioid drug patches like fentanyl patches and also the drugs is released over a long period of time, therefore, helping in managing the pain for a longer duration and considered as a valuable driver for this market.

Other driving factors include increasing R&D on pain management treatments and increasing awareness associated with the side effects of opioid medications.

Low Adoption Rate of Non-Opioid Pain Patch Due to Unawareness to Impede the Growth of Non-opioid Pain Patch Market

There is a range of therapeutic and treatment options when it comes to pain management in the market. These alternatives include physiotherapy, low-level laser therapy, pulsed electromagnetic field therapy, neural therapy, matrix regeneration therapy, massage, acupuncture and herbal alternatives. Along with that, there is a low awareness about non-opioid patches in general. Also, newer forms of treatment which involve the use of cannabinoids therapies are being approved and are becoming popular among the caregivers. Non-pharmacological alternatives like homemade herbal remedies Unani and ayurvedic medicines have become common in the Asia Pacific and South America. Considering that these regions represent a high percentage of the market the alternatives acts as a restraint for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Another major hindrance for this market includes adhesion defects and less awareness in the market about therapeutic advantages.

North America to Expected to Maintain Lead in the Non-opioid Pain Patch Market

North America is expected to retain its dominance in this market over the forecast period, 2018-2023. According to statistics of the Global Burden of Disease, in 2014, back pain was ranked amongst the top ten diseases and injuries. In US, as per the health economists, the annual costs of chronic pain is more than the USD 650 billion, which is more than expenditure in other chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes. In addition, the countries in North America are increasingly facing scrutiny on the opioid crises issue, from the government authorities, which in turn are expected to benefit the rise of non-opioid alternatives. Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a significant market for non-opioid pain patch expanding at a relatively high CAGR between 2018 and 2023.

Key Developments in the Market

• Feb 2018: FDA approved lidocaine topical system (ZTlido, Sorrento Therapeutics) 1.8% for the treatment of pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia (PHA). Approval of this next-generation lidocaine patch marks significant progress for analgesics because it can deliver pain relief for up to 12 hours, including during exercise.

Major Players: ACORDA THERAPEUTICS, INC., ALLERGAN, ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC, GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC, HISAMITSU PHARMACEUTICAL CO., INC., IBSA INSTITUT BIOCHIMQUE SA, MYLAN N.V., PFIZER, INC., TEH SENG PHARMACEUTICAL MFG. CO., LTD., and TEIKOKU SEIYAKU CO., LTD., among others.

Major Regions: – US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe, Poland, Russia, The Czech Republic, Hungary, Rest of Central Europe, India, China, Australia, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of South America, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa

