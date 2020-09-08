Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Ostomy/Stoma Care and Accessories market.

The global ostomy/stoma care and accessories market size was USD 2.81 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 4.23 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Ostomy is gradually becoming a widely accepted procedure for diseases such as colorectal cancer, inflammatory bowel diseases, and others. According to the Western Australian Ostomy Association Incorporated, there are around 3 million ostomates in the world. Besides, rising prevalence of colon cancer and the increasing adult population is further contributing to this number. According to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, many colorectal cancer patients may have temporary ostomy after surgery, and less than 10% will have a permanent ostomy. The ostomy care industry is getting a significant boost owing to the improving healthcare reforms including government guidelines for the management of ostomy. For example, in July 2019, Coloplast published best practice guidelines for stoma care nurses who deal with pediatric patients. Apart from this, government awareness initiatives are also favoring the ostomy/stoma care and accessories market demand.

MARKET TRENDS

Active Awareness Programs by NGOs to Boost the Market

Though ostomy is not a commonly known term, increasing awareness campaigns by non-profit organizations and associations have generated awareness about various ostomy products available. Awareness events such as Ostomy Awareness Day, Run for Resilience Ostomy 5K, and others are organized across the world to support and help ostomates. Furthermore, donations from associations is another factor augmenting the ostomy/stoma care and accessories market trends. One such association is Friends of Ostomates Worldwide Canada, which has supplied over 50,000 kg of stoma care supplies and literature to more than 52 countries to date.

Aesthetic Makeover of Ostomy Care Bags to Drive Growth

Stoma care bag is the most important product for the management of ostomy, and consumers expect them to be light and attractive in order to have a normal life. Manufacturers are now focusing on improving the aesthetics of ostomy drainage bags. For example, Ostique received grant from Innovate UK for the development of designer stoma bags. The project also has the support of Bowel & Cancer Research. Introduction of new styles and designs in ostomy care bags and pouches are poised to surge the market for ostomy/stoma care and accessories in the forthcoming years.

MARKET DRIVERS

Rising Number of Ostomy Surgeries to Drive the Market

Increasing number of stoma surgeries and rising number of ostomates are two of the primary factors that are boosting the stoma care market growth. According to the United Ostomy Associations of America, nearly 100,000 ostomy surgeries are performed in the U.S. every year. This is anticipated to increase the demand for ostomy/stoma care and accessories. Moreover, rising prevalence of ostomy care indications such as colorectal cancer, bowel cancer, and inflammatory bowel diseases is expanding the patient pool for ostomy procedure. This is expected to foster the market for ostomy/stoma care and accessories during the forecast period.

New Product Launches to Fuel the Market

Varying needs of ostomates have triggered manufacturers to develop new and advanced products. Since the patients have to perform their daily activities, they want products that are comfortable, light, and leakage free, fueling the demand for ostomy/stoma care and accessories. Also, people are actively adopting various accessories such as sprays, powders, ostomy belts, creams, and others to protect skin from infections and rashes. This has resulted in launch of numerous products with different designs and constructions, which in turn is driving the global ostomy care market growth. For example, in January 2017, ConvaTec Inc. announced the global launch of Esteem+ Flex Convex, a one-piece ostomy bag for people who have undergone ileostomy, colostomy, and urostomy.

MARKET RESTRAINT

Lack of Proper Reimbursement to Hinder the Market

Improper and poor reimbursement policies for ostomy care supplies is the key factor limiting the stoma care and accessories market. Many a times, patients receive supplies from the NHS that are not required, resulting in over billing or wrong billing. According to the Medicare Learning Network, during 2018, the estimated improper payment amount for ostomy supplies was US$ 92.4 million in the U.S. Thus, issues related to improper billing of stoma care supplies owing to unclear reimbursement policies are likely to hamper the market.

SEGMENTATION

By Product Analysis

Ostomy Accessories Segment to Register Remarkable Growth

The report focusses on ostomy care and accessories market trends, covering different products that include ostomy bags and ostomy accessories. The ostomy bags segment can be further classified into one-piece bags and two-piece bags. The ostomy bags segment is estimated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period owing to the increasing number of stoma surgery and technological advancement. The accessories segment includes adhesive remover, protective films, powders, deodorants, supporting garments, and others. The accessories segment is poised to surge owing to the increasing uptake of powders, spray, and creams for preventing the skin from irritation and infection. According to the survey conducted by Coloplast in 2016 on 8,041 people with ostomy, 91% of all ostomates use accessories and 3.2 units of accessories are used on average. This is likely to accelerate the growth of the accessories segment.

By Procedure Analysis

Colostomy Segment to Account for Maximum Share

Based on procedure, the market has been segmented into colostomy, ileostomy, and urostomy. The colostomy segment accounted for the major portion of the market share in 2018. Primary reasons attributed to the growth of the segment are the increasing prevalence of colon cancer and the high number of colostomy procedures. According to the survey conducted by Coloplast in 2016, the global prevalence of colostomies, ileostomies, and urostomies was 43%, 41%, and 18% respectively. Thus, the high volume of procedures for both colostomies and ileostomies is projected to drive the growth of both the segments. The urostomy segment is likely to expand due to the rising prevalence of bladder cancer. According to WHO, the number of bladder cancer cases is estimated to reach 549,393 in 2018, which is expected to contribute to the expansion of the urostomy segment.

By End User Analysis

Home Care Segment to Emerge as the Fastest Growing Segment

In terms of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, home care, and specialty clinics. The homecare segment is estimated to account for the maximum market share which can be attributed to the faster adoption of home care services. Increasing penetration of stoma care nursing interventions in home care settings is poised to surge the segment. Increasing number of stoma surgeries and stoma care after trach removal and rising number of healthcare provider networks are estimated to augment the hospital segment. The specialty clinics segment is anticipated to expand during the forecast period due to significant increase in the number of stoma care nurses and outpatient ostomy clinics providing educational and support services to the ostomates.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Europe, with a revenue of USD 1.38 billion in 2018, accounted for the major ostomy/stoma care and accessories market share. Rapid adoption of homecare services, strategic presence of major manufactures in Europe, and increased government reforms for stoma care are the primary factors attributable to the dominant share of Europe in the global market. Also, active government efforts to provide ostomy care nursing to all the ostomates through nurses skilled in stoma care is projected to foster the market in Europe. In North America, the demand for stoma care and accessories is anticipated to increase, owing to the rising number of awareness initiatives, new product launches, and increasing number of ostomy surgeries. In October 2019, Hollister Incorporated organized National Ostomy Awareness Day in the U.S. and Canada. The company also supported United Ostomy Associations of America (UOAA) by becoming their Diamond Sponsor for Run for Resilience Ostomy 5K event to generate awareness about stoma care. Similar awareness initiatives are expected to foster the ostomy care market in North America.

In Asia-Pacific, the market is likely to propel during the forecast period owing to rising geriatric population in countries such as Japan, China, and India. Also, rising prevalence of colon and bladder cancer is estimated to contribute to the expansion of the market in Asia-Pacific. According to the Western Australian Ostomy Association Incorporated, 46,000 ostomates are present in Australia alone, which is likely to boost the demand for stoma care products in Australia. Rising prevalence of colorectal cancer and increasing trend of homecare services are estimated to drive the market in Latin America during 2019-2026. In the Middle East and Africa, the demand for ostomy/stoma care and accessories is projected to increase owing to the increasing use of ostomy care products and rising awareness.

KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERS

Increasing Demand for SenSura Product Line to Render Leading Position to Coloplast

In terms of global ostomy care market revenue, Coloplast and ConvaTec accounted for major position in the market. Coloplast accounted for the maximum portion of the market owing to the increasing sale of its SenSura product line. Continuous addition in their product line providing improved options for all age groups of ostomates is a key strategy followed by the company. In July 2019, Coloplast launched SenSura Mio Kids and SenSura Mio Baby, a range of stoma care products for preterm babies and kids. This is expected to strengthen the company”s position in the global market, according to the ostomy/stoma care and accessories market analysis.

List of the Key Companies Profiled:

Coloplast Corp

ConvaTec Inc.

Hollister Incorporated

PAUL HARTMANN AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG

ALCARE Co., Ltd.

Salts Healthcare

Welland Medical Limited

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

October 2019: Hollister Incorporated organized National Ostomy Awareness Day in the U.S. and Canada. The company also supported United Ostomy Associations of America (UOAA) by becoming their Diamond Sponsor for Run for Resilience Ostomy 5K event to generate awareness about stoma care.

July 2019: Coloplast launched SenSura Mio Kids and SenSura Mio Baby, a range of stoma care products for preterm babies and kids.

January 2017: ConvaTec announced the global launch of Esteem+ Flex Convex, a one-piece ostomy bag for people who have undergone ileostomy, colostomy, and urostomy.

REPORT COVERAGE

The ostomy/stoma care and accessories market report offers an elaborative analysis of numerous factors affecting the global market. These include opportunities, growth drivers, threats, key developments, and restraints. It strategically analyzes several strategies such as product innovations, mergers, alliances, joint ventures, and acquisitions adopted by players in the industry. Furthermore, the report provides insights regarding the number of ostomy surgery for key countries, reimbursement scenarios, incidence of colon and bladder cancer for key countries, and the latest industry trends.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Product

Ostomy Bags

One-piece

Two-piece

Accessories

By Procedure

Colostomy

Ileostomy

Urostomy

By End User

Hospitals

Home Care

Specialty Clinics

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

