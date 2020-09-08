Global Paper Packaging Market 2020: Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2023

There is a continuous growth in “Paper Packaging” Market in last five years and also continue for the forecast year 2023. Paper Packaging industry report analyses the outline of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Paper Packaging Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

In 2017, the global paper packaging market was valued at USD 64.4 billion and is expected to reach a value of USD 82.4 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of about 4.19% during 2018-2023 (the forecast period). The scope of this report is limited to the solutions that are offered by the market players, who include providers of paperboards, corrugated boards, and container boards. The regions considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The attributes, like light weight, biodegradability, and recyclability, are the advantages of paper packaging that make them an essential component in today’s modern life. Paper packaging is a versatile and cost-efficient method to protect, preserve, and transport a wide range of products. In addition, it can be customizable to meet the customer or product-specific needs.

Every product, from electronics to food, beverage, and cosmetics, can be packaged using paper, such as corrugated container boxes are used to ship and transport electronics, fragile glassware, and perishable goods. Moreover, the rising consumer consciousness, regarding sustainable packaging, along with the strict regulations being imposed by various environmental protection agencies, regarding the use environment-friendly packaging products, is driving the market for paper packaging. The fact that the developed economies in North America and Europe possess strong paper-recycling capabilities, supported by established infrastructure, has driven the rate of adoption of paper-based packaging. In addition, the rapid growth of online shopping and delivery-on-demand services have fueled the usage of cardboard and paper-based bags.

Regulations, Regarding the Use of Environment-friendly Products, to drive the Market

The environment-friendly packaging solutions have become a norm rather than an exception for packaging companies across the world. Profound changes in corporate standards, governmental policies, trade regulations , and consumer tastes have led to a paradigm shift toward eco-friendly solutions in the packaging market. France has banned the use of plastic bags since July 2016. According to the French Government, about 5 billion plastic bags are distributed at tills and 12 billion are used to pack fruit and vegetables. Many of these bags end up in oceans, where they are life-threatening to the marine life. The non-biodegradability of plastics and their harmful environmental effects have led to the commissioning of regulations that are banning the use of plastics. This factor marks a potential for the growth of paper packaging market.

All the major guidelines on packaging focus on toughness, recyclability, processing, and lightness of the materials. There are several governmental and trade bodies, such as FDA, Fair Packaging and Labelling Act, and federal regulations, entrusted with the task of framing these regulations.

Food and Beverages to Account for a Significant Portion of the Market

A fierce competition exists between the quality-product providers in the food market. Due to this parameters, manufacturers in the food market are continuously making and delivering high-quality products. The increase in the number of hypermarkets and supermarkets is expected to be one of the key factors driving the growth of the paper and paperboard containers and packaging market over the coming years. A rapidly expanding organized-retail sector has led to an augmented demand for food and beverages and other consumer care products. Most retail stores use packaging materials not only to preserve food but also to retain the nutritional value of food. An increasing number of consumers are purchasing grocery items, including frozen and chilled foods, which, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the paper packaging market.

The food manufacturing companies have become cautious and are making extra efforts in the packaging of products. Various ranges of packaging materials in the market are available to fulfill various packaging needs, like corrugated boxes and cardboard boxes.

Asia-Pacific to Contribute Significantly to the Market Growth in the Forecast Period

Increasing number of manufacturing plants all over the region, combined with the growing consumerism and transit packaging sector in Asia Pacific, is contributing to the growth of paper packaging market. In 2016, among the countries of Asia-Pacific, China occupied the largest market share and India is estimated to be the fastest growing market over the forecast period.

The Indian pharmaceutical manufacturing market is of immense importance as it facilities the manufacturing of generic drugs in India, in a cost effective manner to stay competitive in the market. This factor is making the pharmaceutical companies, across the world, to choose India as their manufacturing destination. Even the Government of India is taking steps to provide incentives in the form of soft loans for the up gradation of Schedule M facilities to WHO GMP compliant units, which leads to additional 1000 units certified as WHO GMP compliant, further boosting the packaging of cartons and folding boxes, thus, driving the market for paper packaging. Corrugated boxes segment is expected to dominate the APAC paper packaging market, owing to the escalating rate of exports and the developing logistics sector of the country. Strong growth in sectors, like fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and cosmetics, due to the fast growing middle-class population along with organized retailing, is expected to spur the demand for paper packaging in the region.

Key Developments in the Market

• December 2017 – WestRock Company entered into agreements to acquire substantially all of the assets of Plymouth Packaging, Inc. The acquisition of Plymouth Packaging is expected to enhance WestRock’s innovation platform and differentiation strategy. The addition of the ‘Box on Demand’ system is expected to enhance WestRock’s automated packaging systems business and differentiation in e-commerce and other custom applications, where on-site box making is needed. The acquisition is also intended to improve the company’s margin profile, growth prospects in their corrugated packaging business.

• September 2017 – Evergreen Packaging debuted a fully renewable carton, part of its RenewablePlus Carton line, featuring sugarcane-based polyethylene. A part of the Evergreen Packaging family of FreshHouse cartons, the new RenewablePlus cartons underscore the company’s commitment to developing sustainable packaging solutions from renewable materials.

Major Players: WESTROCK, INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY, PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA, AMCOR LTD, MONDI GROUP AND SONOCO CORPORATION, TETRA PAK, CARAUSTER INDUSTRIES INC., CLEARWATER INC., DS SMITH, SAPPI LTD, EVERGREEN (REYNOLDS GROUP HOLDING LTD), and KAPSTONE, amongst others.

Major Regions: – Argentina, ASEAN Countries, Australia & New Zealand, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Nordic Countries, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Rest of Europe, Rest of Middle East & Africa, Rest of North America, Rest of South America, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, UK, US

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Analysing various perspectives of the Paper Packaging market size with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

Study on the regions that are expected to witness fastest Paper Packaging market growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, Paper Packaging market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Major Points Covered in Table of Content of Paper Packaging Market forecast 2023

1. Introduction of Paper Packaging Market Report

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 General Study Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Analysis Methodology

2.3 Study Phases

2.4 Econometric Modelling

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview and Paper Packaging Market Trends

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Trends

4.3 Porter’s Five Force Framework

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.3.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

5. Paper Packaging Market Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

6.Global Paper Packaging Market, Segmented by Size

7. Global Paper Packaging Market, Segmented by Technology Type

8. Global Paper Packaging Market, Segmented by Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 United States

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.1.4 Others

8.2 South America

8.2.1 Brazil

8.2.2 Argentina

8.2.3 Others

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Others

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 United Kingdom

8.4.2 Germany

8.4.3 France

8.4.4 Others

8.5 Africa and Middle East

8.5.1 UAE

8.5.2 South Africa

8.5.3 Saudi Arabia

8.5.4 Others

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Developments of Key Players

10. Key Vendor Analysis (Overview, Products & Services, Strategies)

11. Future Outlook of the Market

12. Disclaimer

And Many More……….

