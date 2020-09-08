Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market 2020: Top Leading Countries, Companies, Consumption, Drivers, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast 2023

There is a continuous growth in “Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing” Market in last five years and also continue for the forecast year 2023. Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing industry report analyses the outline of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

The global pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market was valued at USD 92.314 billion in 2017. This market is expected to reach USD 146.41 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.08% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023).

Owing to the growing demand for generic medicines and biologics, capital-intensive nature of the business, and complex manufacturing requirements, many pharmaceutical companies have identified the potential profitability in contracting with a CMO (contract manufacturing outsourcing) for both clinical and commercial stage manufacturing. Moreover, the pharmaceutical companies have been directing their priorities toward the core areas of competency, and hence, prefer not to dispense available resources, expertise, and technology on formulating the final dose of medicines. The biggest factor driving the growth of CMOs in the pharmaceutical industry is the growing need for state-of-the-art processes and production technologies, which have proven highly effective in meeting regulatory requirements. However, factors, such as stringent regulations and high logistics costs are restraining the market.

Increasing Investments on R&D to Drive the Market Growth

Greater technological complexity in drug development and greater specificity in disease targets have helped raise average R&D costs, as firms now identify drugs with particular molecular characteristics as opposed to using trial-and-error methods to find compounds that work in some desired way. A major stake of R&D investments, as well as capacity expansions, are likely in the injectable and sterile liquid dose formulations segment. Small biotech firms get access to specialized knowledge and resources, which help them expedite their R&D activities. Thus, CRO/CMOs are able to leverage their expertise, owing to their R&D and complex manufacturing capabilities, to fill the needs of the large generic, big pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

API to Dominate the Market, by Service Type

Due to restructuring of the pharmaceutical industry, API CMOs are expected to witness a strong surge in demand, particularly in the generics sector. Additionally, regulatory developments in the markets would let generic drug companies develop and manufacture products for export, worldwide. However, demand for specialized technologies and improvements in pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities, could steer some companies to return to sourcing their APIs from suppliers.

Generic drugs have a huge opportunity of growth for the CMOs of North America. Traditionally, the CMOs of this region are unwilling to take risks about generics that produce low margins. However, as growing prices push more companies to enter into dermatology products, CMOs with semisolid capabilities are benefitting from strong generics demand. These generic drug companies are also turning more toward CMOs with injectable capabilities to overcome shortage, and to address issues relating to offshore supplies. In addition, the development of super generics are leveraging CMOs with niche dosage forms, like transdermal and inhalation technologies. High cost of production is the main factor for the decline in the market in North America, wherein, an increased number of companies are setting up manufacturing facilities in the emerging countries, or operating through contract manufacturing.

Recent Developments

• October 2017: Catalent Inc., had acquired Cook Pharmica LLC, an integrated provider of drug substance and drug product manufacturing and related services. This acquisition strengthened Catalent’s position as a leader in biologics development and analytical services, manufacturing and finished product supply. Their complementary capabilities and expertise will help customers accelerate biologic drug development programs and bring better treatments to patients, worldwide.

• June 2017: Recipharm, a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and Kancera, a development company focused on cancer therapy, have signed a contract for the development and manufacture of the pharmaceutical candidate, KAND567.

Major Players: CATALENT INC., RECIPHARM AB, JUBILANT LIFE SCIENCES LTD, PATHEON INC., BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, PFIZER CENTRESOURCE, AENOVA, FAMAR, BAXTER BIOPHARMA SOLUTIONS, AND LONZA, amongst others.

Major Regions: – US,Canada, Mexico., Germany,UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia., China, Japan, India, Australia., Brazil, Argentina., South Africa.

