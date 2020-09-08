Global Shipping Containers Market 2020: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2023

There is a continuous growth in “Shipping Containers” Market in last five years and also continue for the forecast year 2023. Shipping Containers industry report analyses the outline of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Shipping Containers Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

Get a Sample Copy Of The Report At – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13104681

The global Shipping Containers market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period, owing to the rise in the global economy, leading to increase in the trade, in turn, boosting the demand for containers. The trade volume of the world has increased by 4.3% in 2017, and the global GDP witnessed a 3.8% rise in 2017. Owing to the factors, such as growing sea-borne trade, and the increasing trend of containerization of goods, a strong demand for shipping containers is anticipated in the forecast period. As of 2016, the share of the containerized goods in the total freight, in billion metric ton miles, stands at 15.7%.

Besides this, there exists a huge potential for shipping containers in the rail freight industry. However, the factors, such as protectionist measures by some nations and high freight rates in the transportation of containerized goods, are likely to restrain the growth up to some extent. In addition, the environmental regulations on using water-based coatings are also likely to incur some extra costs.

Growth of Seaborne Trade is Expected to Drive the Shipping Containers Market

The containerized transport of goods, by sea, accounts for almost 60% of the total sea-borne trade in the world (in terms of value), and this represents the high usage of containers in the sea freight transportation. Hence, the growth in the sea-borne trade is one of the significant factors that drive the shipping containers market.

Additionally, the growing number of container ships, and their capacity, also propels the demand for new containers. The global fleet of larger-sized vessels (i.e. greater than 8000 TEUs) grew by a substantial 4%, in terms of TEU capacity. Moreover, the global container fleet capacity grew by 1%, while the demand grew by 5%, which is nearly twice as much as in 2016.

Refrigerated Containers – to witness high growth

The sea-borne trade, through reefers, registered an increase of 5% in 2017, compared to the previous year, with a total of 124 million metric ton being transported. However, the average growth rate per year, during the last ten years, stands at 3.6%. The growth rate of the reefer traffic in 2017 is estimated at around 8%. The growth in the reefer traffic is faster than that of the overall containers trade, and this trend is expected to remain strong during the forecast period. The demand for the perishable goods is growing across the world, with the rise in the middle-class population and the income levels. This demand, along with the growth in the containerized trade, is driving the growth of the reefer containers market.

Additionally, the shift of the temperature-controlled cargo, from specialized vessels to reefer containers, offers the flexibility of transshipment, without loading and unloading during multimodal transportation. This is also expected to boost the market for the refrigerated containers in the forecast period. The specialized sector has a share of 20% in the total reefer trade through sea. However, this share is expected to fall to 14% by 2022, due to the shift to the container mode.

China – Market Leader

China dominates the global container production, as well as, the container trade. The total production output of the metal containers in China stood at 103.48 million cubic meter, in 2017. The production in 2018 (between January and April) reached 36.354 million cubic meter, growing by 25%. China accounts for more than 90% of the world’s container manufacturing, with an advantage of low labor cost.

The country stands at top of the container trade as a net exporter, and is followed by the United States. Additionally, China is the world leader, in terms of the container throughput in the sea ports. Shanghai port is the top container port in the world, with its throughput growing by 8.4% in 2017, reaching 40 million TEUs. As the largest exporter, the country plays an important role in the trade between Asia and other countries. Most of the TEUs shipped are east bound, from Asia to North America (among the four container trade routes).

Key Developments in Global Shipping Containers Market

March 2018: Carrier Transicold and Singamas Container Holdings Ltd launched PrimeLINE ONE, with a joint initiative, a new refrigerated shipping container. The PrimeLINE ONE container provides the benefits of assembly on-site, with an alternative to the traditional approach of bolting a complete refrigeration system to the front end of an insulated shipping container.

March 2018: An agreement was formed between CIMC Container and Siasun Robot & Automation Co. Ltd (Siasun), to cooperate in the field of intelligent manufacturing. Upon finalization of the agreement, the “Flying Dragon Plan” of CIMC Container is expected to get its production lines renovated and upgraded.

October 2017: A joint venture by Shenzhen ZhongHong Equipment Technology was formed by China International Marine Containers (CIMC), ASTO Telematics, and HongYi Hi-Tech that is expected to work on providing smart container components.

Key Players in Global Shipping Containers Market

TLS Offshore Containers International Pvt Ltd, China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd (CIMC), Maersk Container Industry AS, W&K Containers Inc., Singamas Container Holdings Limited, YMC Container Solutions, Sea Box Inc., Dong Fang International Container (Hong Kong) Co. Ltd / Oriental International, CXIC (Changzhou Xinhuachang International Containers Co. Ltd) Group Containers Company Limited, Storstac Inc., and others.

Major Regions: – US, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, GCC, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina

Inquire Or Share Your Questions If Any Before The Purchasing This Report –https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13104681

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Analysing various perspectives of the Shipping Containers market size with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

Study on the regions that are expected to witness fastest Shipping Containers market growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, Shipping Containers market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Major Points Covered in Table of Content of Shipping Containers Market forecast 2023

1. Introduction of Shipping Containers Market Report

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 General Study Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Analysis Methodology

2.3 Study Phases

2.4 Econometric Modelling

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview and Shipping Containers Market Trends

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Trends

4.3 Porter’s Five Force Framework

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.3.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

5. Shipping Containers Market Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

6.Global Shipping Containers Market, Segmented by Size

7. Global Shipping Containers Market, Segmented by Technology Type

Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13104681

8. Global Shipping Containers Market, Segmented by Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 United States

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.1.4 Others

8.2 South America

8.2.1 Brazil

8.2.2 Argentina

8.2.3 Others

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Others

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 United Kingdom

8.4.2 Germany

8.4.3 France

8.4.4 Others

8.5 Africa and Middle East

8.5.1 UAE

8.5.2 South Africa

8.5.3 Saudi Arabia

8.5.4 Others

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Developments of Key Players

10. Key Vendor Analysis (Overview, Products & Services, Strategies)

11. Future Outlook of the Market

12. Disclaimer

And Many More……….

For Detail TOC Click Here

About Absolute Reports:

Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

Contact Info:

Name: Ajay More

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Absolute Reports

Phone: +14242530807/+44203239 8187

Our Other report :

Home Beer Brewing Equipment Market 2020 Report Presents an Overall Analysis, Development Trends, Driving Forces, Opportunities & Future Potential 2024

Electric Rebar Bender Market 2020 Report Presents an Overall Analysis, Development Trends, Driving Forces, Opportunities & Future Potential 2024

Automatic Cell Washer Market 2020 Structure, Research Methodology Forecast to 2024

COVID-19’s impact Global Sensor Boxes Market 2020 Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts to 2025

Forged Steel Grinding Media Market, COVID-19 Impact, 2020 Global Industry Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2026

ENT Chairs Market 2020, COVID-19 Impact, Global Industry Size, Segments, Share and Growth Factor Analysis Research Report 2026

Cervical Disc Prothesis Market Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion, Concentration Rate Outlook (2020-2024)

Medical Procedure Packs Market 2020 Scope, Market Classification, Research Objectives Forecasts 2024

Environmental Hazard Monitoring Software Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2025

Global Suspended Ceiling Market 2020 Growth Factors, Types and Application by Regional Geography 2024

Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride Market 2020 Report Presents an Overall Analysis, Development Trends, Driving Forces, Opportunities & Future Potential 2024

Industrial Hemp in Chemical Market 2020 Scope, Market Classification, Research Objectives Forecasts 2024