Global Smart Packaging Market 2020: Top Leading Countries, Companies, Consumption, Drivers, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast 2023

Global “Smart Packaging” Market industry is anticipated to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2018-2023. Smart Packaging Market report provides in detail analysis of market with revenue growth and upcoming trends. report contains the forecasts, market size, share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

Smart Packaging Market research report provides derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Smart Packaging industry. The report is a reliable analysis of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics.

Get a Sample Copy Of The Report At – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13100791

The global smart packaging market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.28% during the forecast period, 2018-2023. The report discusses the types of packaging technologies and its segments in detail, while the regions considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, and various others. The study also focuses on various trends in the market, such as the increasing demand for longer and sustainable packaging products, which affect the same.

The terms ‘Active’, ‘Intelligent’, and ‘Smart’, are often used interchangeably in the case of packaging materials. As per the study scope, the smart packaging market comprises of active, intelligent, and modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) technology. Active and intelligent systems are a branch of packaging that is truly innovative and offers exciting opportunities for food safety, quality, and convenience. Many active and intelligent packaging concepts are commercially available, globally. The demand for longer shelf lives of food products and the increasing emphasis on reducing the use of preservatives in food products have spurred the demand for smart packaging solutions. Additionally, the need for minimally processed products is on the rise, and this has resulted in the need for new and innovative packaging solutions.

As food & consumer product market is expected to have a large growth margins over the forecast period, this may proportionally influence the increase of expenditure on packaged goods, and in particular food and personal care products, thus, driving the smart packaging market forward.

Growing Need for Longer Shelf Life of Food Products and Changing Lifestyle expected to Drive the Market

The demand for packaged food products with an extended shelf life and sterility has increased. In addition, growth in the consumption of frozen and chilled food products is also expected to drive the demand. Moreover, delivery strategies and increasing competition are observed within the market segments of supermarket, fast food, and convenience stores. This, in turn, is expanding the foodservice operations in an attempt to provide quality fresh foods that rival, and at times, exceed their fast food competitors. Also, a growth in the spending power of people in the developing countries, such as India and China, has also increased the demand for ready-to-eat food products, which is driving the demand for smart packaging solutions.

Oxygen Scavenger Technology Expected to Lead the Market

Oxygen scavengers is the most used technology for active packaging. There are two types of oxygen scavengers based on different concepts, self-adhesive labels to be included in packaging and active systems included in the packaging material. Oxygen scavengers are agents that react with oxygen to reduce its concentration. Ferrous oxide is the most commonly used scavenger. Most packages have a triggering mechanism to initiate the scavenging. It is widely used for the meat industry. In addition, increasing deployment in the food and pharmaceutical industries is expected to drive the demand during the forecast period. Also, stringent standards and regulations are playing a significant role in the deployment of this technology.

North America Expected to Lead the Market

The United States occupies the lion’s share of the market value in North America, followed by Canada. Growing working population and increasing demand for interactive and improved packaging solutions account for the expected growth in the market in the region. The United States is home to one of the busiest consumer markets, which forms a major part of the workforce. The demand for foods and beverages has risen markedly, due to the growing population (both, from within and due to immigration).To meet the huge demands of the food industry, there has been a significant increase in the volume of import of food from different regions across the world, thus, driving the demand for the smart packaging solutions in the region.

Key Developments in the Market

• January 2018 – Henkel and Selinko announced partnership for smart packaging solutions. It comprises of a collaboration agreement to expand and improve smart and interactive packaging solutions, especially focusing on FMCG markets.

• January 2018 – Beauty brand Avon has teamed up with British technology and product design firm Cambridge Design Partnership to test smart packaging in consumer trials of a new anti-aging product.

• September 2017 – Magic Add, an innovator in the Internet of Packaging (IoP) smart packaging solutions, announced a partnership with UPM Raflatac. The partnership aims to provide high-performance self-adhesive label materials for product and information labeling. In co-operation with Magic Add, UPM Raflatac launched RafMore, a smart label solution designed to power and extend brand promotion, protection, and logistics applications.

Major Players: SEALED AIR CORPORATION, BEMIS COMPANY INC., WINPAK LIMITED, POINT FIVE PACKAGING LLC, DANSENSOR AS, PRAXAIR, INC., BERRY GLOBAL INC., BALL CORPORATION, DESICCARE INC., LINPAC PACKAGING LIMITIED, COVERIS HOLDINGS SA, BASF SE, HUHTAMAKI GROUP, and AMCOR LIMITED, amongst others.

Major Regions: – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Germany, UK, France,Italy, Rest of Europe, US , Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Rest of Middle-East and Africa.

Inquire Or Share Your Questions If Any Before The Purchasing This Report –https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13100791

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Analysing various perspectives of the Smart Packaging market size with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

Study on the regions that are expected to witness fastest Smart Packaging market growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, Smart Packaging market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Major Points Covered in Table of Content of Smart Packaging Market forecast 2023

1. Introduction of Smart Packaging Market Report

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 General Study Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Analysis Methodology

2.3 Study Phases

2.4 Econometric Modelling

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview and Smart Packaging Market Trends

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Trends

4.3 Porter’s Five Force Framework

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.3.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

5. Smart Packaging Market Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

6. Global Smart Packaging Market, Segmented by Size

7. Global Smart Packaging Market, Segmented by Technology Type

Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13100791

8. Global Smart Packaging Market, Segmented by Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 United States

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.1.4 Others

8.2 South America

8.2.1 Brazil

8.2.2 Argentina

8.2.3 Others

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Others

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 United Kingdom

8.4.2 Germany

8.4.3 France

8.4.4 Others

8.5 Africa and Middle East

8.5.1 UAE

8.5.2 South Africa

8.5.3 Saudi Arabia

8.5.4 Others

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Developments of Key Players

10. Key Vendor Analysis (Overview, Products & Services, Strategies)

11. Future Outlook of the Market

12. Disclaimer

And Many More……….

For Detail TOC Click Here

About Absolute Reports:

Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

Contact Info:

Name: Ajay More

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Absolute Reports

Phone: +14242530807/+44203239 8187

Our Other report :

Control Flow Choke Market 2020 Analysis Manufacturing Cost Structure, Industry Chain Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers Opportunities & Future Potential 2024

Home Beer Brewing Equipment Market 2020 Report Presents an Overall Analysis, Development Trends, Driving Forces, Opportunities & Future Potential 2024

Electric Rebar Bender Market 2020 Report Presents an Overall Analysis, Development Trends, Driving Forces, Opportunities & Future Potential 2024

Global Canned Pet Food Market Entry Strategies, Countermeasures of Economic Impact and Marketing Channels to 2026

L-serine Market, COVID-19 Impact, 2020 Global Industry Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2026

Bicycle Industry 2020 Global Market Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2025

Global Butalbital Market 2020 Global Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2025

Global Oscilloscope Market Growth Factors, Product Types and Application by Regions Analysis & Forecast by 2026

Body Mist Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2025

Global Dry Mortar Market 2020 analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts by 2024

Para-Cumylphenol Market 2020 Overview Industry, Definition, Specifications and Classification and Forecast to 2024

Gene Therapies for Tumor Treatment Market 2020 Scope, Market Classification, Research Objectives Forecasts 2024