Global Soft Drinks Packaging Market 2020: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2023

There is a continuous growth in “Soft Drinks Packaging” Market in last five years and also continue for the forecast year 2023. Soft Drinks Packaging industry report analyses the outline of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Soft Drinks Packaging Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

The Global Soft Drinks Packaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.96%, during the forecast period of 2018-2023. The report discusses about the various materials used for soft drink packaging and the type of packaging solutions. While the regions considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, and various others. The study also emphasizes on how growing consumption in emerging economies is affecting the market.

The carbonated soft drinks (CSD) market has reached a mature stage in the beverages market. In recent years it has gone through multiple changes, and this state of flux is expected to continue in the near future. In recent years, consumers are progressively becoming health-conscious. From consuming juices to rejuvenating carbonated beverages through the day, consumers are now spending more on products that keep them refreshed, and are safe to consume. Keeping these trends in mind, some companies are launching healthier versions of carbonated drinks to fulfill the consumer demand; this creates a high demand for packaging solutions in the industry. In addition, demand for convenient packaging solutions is also propelling the technological advancements in the market. However, the market is likely to face challenges from government regulations and consumer demand, pushing manufacturers to look for products that are biodegradable or derived from sustainable sources.

Growing Consumption in Emerging Economies to Drive the Market

Increased usage of consumer goods, such as soft drinks, due to changing lifestyles, is driving the soft drinks packaging market. Increase in disposable income across different countries, such as India and China has contributed to the increase in demand for soft drink beverages as well. Also, the growing markets for consumer products, and an expanding population of youthful consumers in these regions are driving the demand for soft drinks. Moreover, the rapid paced urbanization, perceived and proven functionality of soft drinks, and strong marketing & communication strategies of market players are augmenting the growth of soft drinks consumption in the emerging economies.

Plastic to Have Highest Market Share

Consumer preference for plastic packaging in the soft drinks industry has been observed over other products in, as plastic packages are lightweight and easier to handle. Also, the major manufacturers prefer to use plastic packaging solutions, as the cost of production is significantly lower. Recent years has seen a growth in awareness about environmental concerns raised by the usage of plastic remains the major constraint for the growth of this industry. This has led to the advent of eco-friendly & biodegradable plastics. Furthermore, significant amount of plastic products are being recycled & reused in the recent years. In addition, the variety of plastics available for packaging, such as PVC, PE, PP, PS, PET, and nylon is also one of the reasons contributing to the market share of this segment.

Growing Demand for Bottle Packaging to Augment the Growth

Bottle packaging is witnessing increasing demand owing to plastic material, specifically, PET. These bottles are outpacing the growth of other packaging materials because of its flexibility in form and size, especially in beverages when compared to other types, such as cans. The re-closability provided by bottles for on-the-go convenience is a pertinent, core strength of the format. Also, the demand glass bottles owing to its nonporous, impermeable, and inertness to chemicals present in soft drinks further increases the demand for bottle packaging.

However, a survey by Greenpeace has revealed that five of six global soft drink firms sold single-use plastic bottles weighing more than two million tons, only 6.6% of which was recycled plastic. This is expected to act as a challenge for the bottle packaging method.

Key Developments in the Market

• January 2018: Coca-Cola announced that it aims to collect and recycle 100% of it’s packaging by 2030. Moreover, it is planning to fundamentally reshape its approach to packaging and recycling. It is estimated that it produces over 110 billion single-use plastic bottles each year. This is expected to impact the virgin packaging providers, while the other beverage producers are expected to follow the trend

• July 2017: Cott Corporation stated that it has entered into an agreement to sell its traditional beverage manufacturing business to Refresco for USD 1.25 billion. This merger is expected to face investigation, as the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has put out concerns over outcome of the merger

The Major Players include – AMCOR, LTD, TOYO SEIKAN GROUP HOLDINGS LTD, GRAHAM PACKAGING COMPANY, BALL CORPORATION, PACIFIC CAN CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED, OWENS-ILLINOIS INC., CROWN HOLDINGS INCORPORATED, CAN-PACK S.A, GRAHAM PACKAGING COMPANY, CKS PACKAGING, INC., amongst others.

Major Regions: – US, Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, India, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, GCC, South Africa, Brazil,Argentina

8. Global Soft Drinks Packaging Market, Segmented by Geography

