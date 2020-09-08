Global Sugar Free Chewing Gum Market 2020: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2023

There is a continuous growth in “Sugar Free Chewing Gum” Market in last five years and also continue for the forecast year 2023. Sugar Free Chewing Gum industry report analyses the outline of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Sugar Free Chewing Gum Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

The global sugar free chewing gum market is expected to reach USD 14.9 billion by 2023 growing at a faster rate during the forecast period. The global sugar free chewing gum sale has surpassed 400 million Kg in 2016. Sugar free chewing gum holds more than 50% of the global gum market owing to tooth decay reduction.

Europe remains the dominant market in sugar free chewing gum market with UK and Italy being the significant market. North America growth is expected to slow down due to mature nature of the market. Asia-Pacific continues to drive the sugar free chewing gum growth during the forecast period. Consumer preference for different flavors and convenient packaging, such as blister pack single pack remains the key driver for markets.

Attractive Packaging and Flavor Demands

Bulk pack of sugar free gum is the largest selling category in sugar free chewing gum. However, the demand for single pack is growing with consumer demand for varies flavor. Innovation in unique format, new pack and varied flavor range continued to be sugar free chewing gum market opportunity to drive sale. Recently, Hershey introduced Ice Breaker Ice Cube gum, which has unique soft cube shape. The product contributed highest growth to the Company’s gum category compared to others. The change in pack format from ice cube bottle pack to single pack is another major growth factor for the company. As chewing gum consumption pattern is largely driven by impulse purchasing thus, attractive and fun packaging plays vital role. Consumer shift towards mint products owing to oral health concern is the key factor affecting the market. Product launch with innovative cooling crystals, hybridization of mint, and gum, fruity flavors, such as strawberry, arctic grape, and cool lemon has increased sugar free chewing gum demand.

Asia-Pacific Driving Sales

China dominates the Sugar Free Chewing Gum market in Asia-Pacific, which is followed by Japan. China Sugar Free Chewing Gum market size is expected to reach near to US by 2023. India, which is at a nascent stage with only 4 million Kg in 2018, recorded a fastest growth rate globally with a CAGR of 8.4%. Asia-Pacific holds the largest youth population globally, within age group of 18-24 year, which drives the sale of sugar free gums. On-the-go mouth freshness products, such as Doublemint has performed well in Asia owing to high demand. Increased usage of social media and growing purchasing power supports the market growth. Driving consumer awareness through packaging to demonstrating product information through design is the future sugar free chewing gum market opportunity.

Key Developments

• April 2018 – The Hershey Co. introduced a first-of-its-kind glitter gum under its Ice Breakers brand. The product is available in cherry snow cone flavor with added glittery flair to push their swagger over-the-top. Icebreaker is one of the innovative product with a combination of mint and gum

• December 2017 – Mars Inc., brand Wrigley launched Juicy Fruit® Mixies gum with four fruity flavors in bottle pack. Company introduced Juicy Fruit® Collisions which offers two in one flavor and exciting taste

The global sugar free chewing gum market is competitive with large number of multinational player competing for market share. New product innovation with attractive packaging is the main strategy adopted by players.

Major Players include – NESTLÉ S.A, MONDELĒZ INTERNATIONAL, INC., PERFETTI VAN MELLE, amongst others.

Major Regions: – United States, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, India, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC, GCC, South Africa, Rest of MEA, Brazil,Argentina, Rest of South Africa

Major Points Covered in Table of Content of Sugar Free Chewing Gum Market forecast 2023

1. Introduction of Sugar Free Chewing Gum Market Report

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 General Study Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Analysis Methodology

2.3 Study Phases

2.4 Econometric Modelling

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview and Sugar Free Chewing Gum Market Trends

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Trends

4.3 Porter’s Five Force Framework

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.3.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

5. Sugar Free Chewing Gum Market Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

6.Global Sugar Free Chewing Gum Market, Segmented by Size

7. Global Sugar Free Chewing Gum Market, Segmented by Technology Type

8. Global Sugar Free Chewing Gum Market, Segmented by Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 United States

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.1.4 Others

8.2 South America

8.2.1 Brazil

8.2.2 Argentina

8.2.3 Others

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Others

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 United Kingdom

8.4.2 Germany

8.4.3 France

8.4.4 Others

8.5 Africa and Middle East

8.5.1 UAE

8.5.2 South Africa

8.5.3 Saudi Arabia

8.5.4 Others

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Developments of Key Players

10. Key Vendor Analysis (Overview, Products & Services, Strategies)

11. Future Outlook of the Market

12. Disclaimer

And Many More……….

