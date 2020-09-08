Global Thyroid Gland Disorders Treatment Market 2020: Top Leading Countries, Companies, Consumption, Drivers, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast 2023

Global “Thyroid Gland Disorders Treatment” Market industry is anticipated to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2018-2023. Thyroid Gland Disorders Treatment Market report provides in detail analysis of market with revenue growth and upcoming trends. report contains the forecasts, market size, share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

Thyroid Gland Disorders Treatment Market research report provides derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Thyroid Gland Disorders Treatment industry. The report is a reliable analysis of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics.

Thyroid Gland Disorders Treatment Market Overview

The thyroid gland disorders treatment market is expected to register a growth rate of nearly 3.5% over the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. The inefficiency of the thyroid gland to produce enough thyroid hormones leads to various kinds of thyroid gland related disorders. The market for thyroid gland disorders treatment is primarily driven by the increasing burden of the patient population with iodine deficiency. The presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure, increased R&D development with high patient awareness owing to growing government initiatives and demand for early treatment of diseases in the developed market, helps North America to retain its dominance in this market.

Growing Cases of Iodine Deficiency Globally Boosts the Treatment for Thyroid Gland Disorders

One of the most common causes of iodine deficiency is very less good sources of iodine in the diet. As per World Health Organization (WHO), the recommended daily intake (RDI) is 150 mcg per day which is sufficient for more than 95% of all healthy adults, with pregnant and lactating women needing more. It is increasingly common among the European countries and low and middle-income countries in the Asia Pacific and Africa. Inversely, as per the Department of Health, the UK, consumption of iodine above 500 mcg per day could disrupt the thyroid function leading to other associated disorders such as obesity. The high alcohol and tobacco consumption also leads to thyroid disorders where “thiocyanate” compound in cigarette hampers thyroid functioning. Thus, over the forecast period, the unhealthy dietary habits along with varied lifestyles factors makes iodine deficiency as a leading driver for the thyroid gland disorders treatment.

Thyroid Gland Disorders Treatment is Hampered Primarily by the Increasing Alternative Herbal and Acupuncture Therapies

There is a significant population in developed and emerging markets who are shifting towards the acupuncture treatment and herbal medicine. In the US, the acupuncture is primarily associated with pain management with an increasing number of hospitals include a department of complementary medicines. Earlier the Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) was limited to common signs and symptoms seen in hypothyroidism, however, in recent years, their methodology has widened significantly where the therapy can clarify the natural disease as well as provide various herbal therapeutic approaches. With that, gradually, a significant population suffering from chronic diseases are shifting towards traditional and nature-related therapies, which acts as the major barrier of growth for this market.

North America is the Major Region for High Revenue Share in the Thyroid Gland Disorders Treatment Market

In North America, it is estimated that about 35 million people suffer from at least one form of thyroid disease. Often American society the diseases are mentioned as an epidemic. Several companies have collaborated with America Thyroid Association, where ATA has supported several research grants with about USD 2.2 million. In addition, multinational companies have frequently involved in raising awareness in American society through campaigns such as Merck launched “It’s not you. It’s your thyroid” campaign in 2017 and 2018. The annual awareness campaign is in collaboration with Thyroid Federation International (TFI), as it is observed by companies that the thyroid disorders are still poorly understood and often go un- or underdiagnosed. The increased health infrastructure and high government involvement in management make North America a major revenue contributor for the treatment of thyroid gland disorders treatment.

Key Developments in the Thyroid Gland Disorders Treatment Market

• Jul 2018: Hutchison China MediTech Limited initiated a Phase Ib/II proof-of-concept study of sulfatinib in pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors and biliary tract cancer. In addition, the drug is under development for thyroid cancer.

Major Players: ABBVIE INC., AMGEN INC., ENDO PHARMACEUTICALS, GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC, MERCK KGAA, MYLAN NV, NOVARTIS AG, PFIZER INC., TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED, IBSA PHARMA (IBSA GROUP), among others.

Major Regions: – US, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, GCC, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina

Major Points Covered in Table of Content of Thyroid Gland Disorders Treatment Market forecast 2023

1. Introduction of Thyroid Gland Disorders Treatment Market Report

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 General Study Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Analysis Methodology

2.3 Study Phases

2.4 Econometric Modelling

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview and Thyroid Gland Disorders Treatment Market Trends

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Trends

4.3 Porter’s Five Force Framework

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.3.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

5. Thyroid Gland Disorders Treatment Market Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

6. Global Thyroid Gland Disorders Treatment Market, Segmented by Size

7. Global Thyroid Gland Disorders Treatment Market, Segmented by Technology Type

8. Global Thyroid Gland Disorders Treatment Market, Segmented by Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 United States

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.1.4 Others

8.2 South America

8.2.1 Brazil

8.2.2 Argentina

8.2.3 Others

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Others

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 United Kingdom

8.4.2 Germany

8.4.3 France

8.4.4 Others

8.5 Africa and Middle East

8.5.1 UAE

8.5.2 South Africa

8.5.3 Saudi Arabia

8.5.4 Others

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Developments of Key Players

10. Key Vendor Analysis (Overview, Products & Services, Strategies)

11. Future Outlook of the Market

12. Disclaimer

And Many More……….

