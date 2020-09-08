Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Urinary Catheter market.

The global urinary catheter market size was at USD 2.56 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 4.18 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

We have updated Urinary Catheter Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Urinary catheter are used in conditions such as urinary incontinence, BPH, accidents, during surgeries and post operations. These catheters are hollow, partially flexible tube which is used to collect urine and is connected to a drainage bag. Urinary catheter are available in different types and size depending upon the patients requirements.

Indwelling catheters also referred as Foley are one of the type that is generally used in hospitalized patients for long duration of time. The Foley catheter is inserted into the bladder through the urethra and has a tiny balloon at the end which is inflated with water to prevent the sliding of the tube out of the body. Intermittent and External Catheters are other two types which are available in market and are preferred for short period of time in hospitals, home care settings, and by patients suffering from urinary incontinence.

Globally, the adoption of urinary catheter is being driven by multiple factors such as rising prevalence of diseases like urinary incontinence, BPH, and accident cases. For instance, according to World Health Organization, in 2017, an estimated 5.0% of the general population was affected by urinary incontinence. Consequently, growing prevalence of urinary incontinence coupled with rising awareness about the condition are expected to drive the urological catheters market during the forecast period.

However, urinary tract infection is a common potential side effect attributed to the use of urinary catheter. Hence, the players present in the urinary catheters market are increasing investment in the research and development of urinary catheter that can resist microbial attack. Thus, introduction of such technologically advanced catheters in market is anticipated to fuel the adoption of urological catheters by the end of the forecast period.

MARKET DRIVERS

Increasing Prevalence of Urinary Incontinence is likely to Drive the Growth of the Market

Rapidly increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence in the world is expected to drive the urinary catheter market during the forecast period. For instance, in 2017, according to World Health Organization (WHO), the prevalence of urinary incontinence was reported in between 9.9% to 36.1% as a result of several population-based studies. Also, according to data published by National Association for Incontinence, one in four women over the age of 18 experiences an episode of leaking urine involuntarily. The statistics also indicated a higher prevalence of stress urinary incontinence in female population of the world. Hence, rising prevalence of urinary incontinence in global female population is one of the major factors anticipated to increase the global adoption of urological catheters.

Moreover, worldwide increase in the number of geriatric population suffering from urinary incontinence is expected to boost the market of urinary catheter during the forecast period. For instance, according to International Continence Society, urinary incontinence is estimated to affect around 30% of global elder population and more than 50% of residents in nursing home. Additionally, shift of patients towards self-care and increasing number of educational initiatives to teach self-catheterization in home care settings, are major factors projected to drive the growth of urinary catheter market during the forecast period.

SEGMENTATION

By Product Outlook

Intermittent Catheters Segment is Anticipated to Dominate the Global Market During the Forecast Period

Among products, the intermittent catheters segment dominated the urinary catheter market share in 2018 owing to its affordable price in comparison to other catheters, ease of use, and additional advanced features that satisfy the demand of patients to be treated in home care settings.

Recently, technologically advanced intermittent catheters are introduced in the market that have special material coating which provide them resistance against micro-organisms. Introduction of these advanced intermittent catheters by key market players is expected to boost the growth of intermittent catheters segment during the forecast period.

The indwelling catheters hold the second highest share of urological catheters market and is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing demand for the Foley catheters in hospitals and age care centers around the world is one of the major factors responsible for the segments growth by the end of 2026.

The external catheters segment is projected to lose market share during the forecast period, owing to shift of patient preference towards intermittent catheterization in developed countries.

By Application Outlook

Urinary catheter used for Urinary Incontinence is Anticipated to Exhibit a Significant CAGR During the Forecast Period

In terms of application, the urinary incontinence segment accounted for the highest share in the urological catheters market in 2018. The dominance is attributable to the rapidly increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence in the world. According to Global Forum on Incontinence in 2018, an estimated 400 million people worldwide were suffering from urinary incontinence. Such trends are expected to fuel the demand of urinary catheter for treatment of patients suffering from urinary incontinence.

Also, rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and orthopedic disorders is leading to an increasing number of patients undergoing surgeries each year in the world. For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated mean global surgical rate of each year was 4469 surgeries per 100,000 people. Thus, increasing number of surgical procedures is among the major factors driving the demand and adoption of urinary catheter in global healthcare settings.

By Gender Outlook

Male Segment to Dominate the Urinary catheter Market in Terms of Revenue Generation in the Forecast Period

Among gender, the male segment dominated the urinary catheter market in 2018. The dominance is attributable to the increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence and Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia among male population of the world. The use of urinary catheter is predominant in male patients as compared to female patients. In female patient population, use of urinary catheter is limited for management of urinary incontinence as other products including pads, etc. are more preferred. Hence, the female segment accounted for comparatively smaller share in the urological catheters market in 2018.

By End User Outlook

In Urinary catheter Market by End User, Others Segment Would Hold the Highest Share

On the basis of end user, the urinary catheter market can be segmented into hospitals, age care centers, and others. The others segment is anticipated to have the dominant revenue share in the forecast period owing to the shift of patient towards self-catheterization in developed regions like North America and Europe. The age care centers segment holds a significant share of urinary catheters market in 2018 due to the globally increasing geriatric population suffering from urinary disorders.

Similarly, the hospitals segment is projected to boost the urinary catheter market sales in the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of urinary catheter in the emerging markets.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Europe generated a revenue of USD 1.08 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period. Increasing geriatric population suffering from urinary incontinence in Europe is one of the major factors driving the growth of the urological catheters market in the region. The developed market in some European countries, including Germany, UK, and France would contribute to the growth of the European market during forecast period. For instance, in Germany, around 410,557 and 128,004 gynecology and urology surgeries were performed in 2018. Thus, increasing number of surgeries performed and the increased hospital stay in European countries are some of the factors fueling the demand of urological catheters in Europe during 2019-2026.

Europe Urinary catheter Market Size, 2018

On the other hand, North America is projected to witness a significant CAGR in the period 2019-2026 owing to the increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence coupled with the increasing number of surgeries in this region. Besides, increasing expenditure and awareness about treatment of urinary incontinence in North America is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market in this region during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) in this region. For instance, according to the Global Forum on Incontinence, an estimated 8.4% population of Asia was suffering from urinary incontinence in the year 2018. However, patients in countries like Australia, China, and Japan are taking interest in treatment of urinary incontinence. This would drive the urinary catheter market trends in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Latin America and Middle East & Africa accounted for a comparatively lesser share in the global urinary catheter market during the forecast period owing to the low awareness and acceptance regarding urinary incontinence.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYER

Strong Distribution Network of Major Players is Attributed to Drive the Urinary catheter Market by 2026

Traditionally, urinary catheter market has been dominated by players such as Coloplast A/S, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Hollister Incorporated. The competitive landscape of the market is expected to change in the forecast period with the launch of technologically advanced urinary catheter that will see a quick uptake among the patients due to various benefits offered by them. Additionally, the widespread distribution network of major players like B. Braun Melsungen AG, ConvaTec Group PLC, Teleflex Incorporated, and Medtronic in all regions are projected to drive the urinary catheters market revenue throughout the forecast period.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES COVERED:

Coloplast A/S

B. Braun Melsungen AG

ConvaTec Group PLC

Amsino International, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated

Hollister Incorporated

Medtronic

BD

Cook

Other Players

REPORT COVERAGE

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the global market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights presented in the report are prevalence of urinary incontinence for key countries and regions, new product launches, technological developments in urinary catheter, recent industry

developments, pricing of major products/brands, detailed product mapping for key market players, key strategies adopted by market leaders, competitive landscape and company profiles.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Product

Indwelling Catheters

Intermittent Catheters

External Catheters

By Application

Urinary Incontinence

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

Surgery

Others

By Gender

Female

Male

By End User

Hospitals

Age Care Centers

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT

May 2018: Nordic Capita, a private equity investor in Nordic region sells its remaining share in ConvaTec Group Plc. after the initial acquisition of the firm in 2008

December 2017: BD, a global leader in medical technologies acquired C. R. Bard, Inc., along with its urology and urinary incontinence products.

February 2015: Medtronic acquired US-based Advanced Uro-Solutions with an aim to expand its product portfolio for treatment of bladder control and bowel control therapies.

Urinary Catheter Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Indwelling Catheters, Intermittent Catheters, and External Catheters), By Application (Urinary Incontinence, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), Surgery, and Others), By Gender (Female, Male), By End User (Hospitals, Age Care Centers, and Others) and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

