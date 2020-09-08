Global Wellness Tourism Market 2020: Top Leading Countries, Companies, Consumption, Drivers, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast 2023

There is a continuous growth in “Wellness Tourism” Market in last five years and also continue for the forecast year 2023. Wellness Tourism industry report analyses the outline of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Wellness Tourism Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

The global wellness tourism Market was valued at more than USD 650 billion in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.81% during the forecast period. Wellness tourism is growing at a rapid pace that rivals the growth rate of the entire travel and tourism industry of the world. The emerging middle class, rising disposable incomes, and the growing consumer interest in travel, health, and new experiences, etc. are the key factors propelling the market. Mental disorders such as stress, frustration, and anxiety lead to health-related chronic diseases such as cancer and depression. Owing to the increasing awareness regarding mental health and physical wellness, the people across the world are keen on taking preventive measures against several illnesses at an early stage. Additionally, employers are also focusing on employee wellness to lower the cost of health care, improve morale, raise productivity, and stay competitive in the market. Most of the current workplace wellness are offered by rich countries and MNCs. However, governments and employers are aiming to provide incentives and reverse the negative trend. Hence, the growing demand for the workplace wellness creates opportunities for businesses, which offer wellness programs and services to design and build healthy workplaces.

Role of Government in Propelling The Wellness Tourism Market

The wellness tourism sector in Sri Lanka is at an early stage, randomly developing with the aid of private companies concentrating on hotel spas, Ayurveda resorts and spas, beauty clinics and yoga retreats. Hence, the Srilankan government has identified this as an important sector of the economy and has drafted a wellness tourism sector strategy as part of the National Export Strategy of Sri Lanka (2018-2022). This was designed and formulated with the participation and consultation of over 750 national, regional and sector-specific public and private stakeholders in Sri Lanka. The wellness strategy is awaiting the approval of the Cabinet of Ministers. Besides the government, some non-profit organizations are also focusing on enhancing the wellness tourism sector through various programs and initiatives. For Instance, Global Wellness Institute (GWI) started a Wellness Tourism Initiative to increase awareness, understanding, and the opportunities in one of the rapidly growing global tourism segments

Consumers’ Perception of Wellness Industry

The basic perception of the wellness tourism as a luxury travel market restrains most of the middle-class people from choosing the wellness packages. Initially, hotels used to promote the wellness services targeting only high-end customers. The changing demand pattern and the growing competition among hotel groups have made the service providers focus on the popular middle-class group with attractive economic packages. This has resulted in the rapid growth of the wellness industry. Additionally, most of the market is occupied by secondary tourists, who engage in wellness-related activities during their trip for some other purpose. However, the average spending per trip is higher for the primary wellness tourists.

Wellness Tourism Market

Wellness Tourism Market Key Developments

Feb 2018: Tavistock Development Company, in partnership with Signet LLC, and its subsidiary -Integrated Wellness Partners (IWP) announced a plan to create innovative wellness, performance and medically integrated fitness facility in Lake Nona, Orlando. The new wellness campus is expected to be one of the most comprehensive ones, which offers an array of health and wellbeing options. The new wellness campus is to be one of the most comprehensive in the region, providing a broad range of health and wellbeing programs and services for the entire community.

Nov 2017: Under an aggressive expansion strategy, Rosewood Hotels launched a new spa and wellness brand, Asaya, in Rosewood Phuket, Thailand. The Asaya Spa offers a blend of spa therapies, fitness activities, nutrition coaching, educational wellness programming, lifestyle tips, and healing practices. Additionally, the second Asaya Spa will be launched in Hong Kong with the opening of Rosewood Hong Kong in this year.

Wellness Tourism Market Key Industry Players

Intercontinental Hotels Group

Marriott International

Hilton Worldwide

Accor Hotels

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Hyatt Hotels

Red Carnation Hotels

Radisson Hospitality

Home Inns Group

Choice Hotels International

Global Wellness Tourism Market Report Summary

Metrics

Details

Industry

Global Wellness Tourism Market

Study Period

(2014-2023)

Market Size in 2017

USD 650 billion

Market Size in 2023

Provided in the Full Report

Growth Rate

Provided in the Full Report

Key Developments

Feb 2018: Tavistock Development Company planned to create innovative wellness, performance and medically integrated fitness facility

Nov 2017: Rosewood Hotels launched a new spa and wellness brand, Asaya in Thailand

Companies Covered

Intercontinental Hotels Group, Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, Accor Hotels, and others

Report Offerings

Global Wellness Tourism Market offers latest trends, growth prospects, industry competitiveness, Major Players, segment market share and forecast to 2023.

Major Regions: – US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Analysing various perspectives of the Wellness Tourism market size with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

Study on the regions that are expected to witness fastest Wellness Tourism market growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, Wellness Tourism market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

