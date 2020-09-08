Global Whipping Cream Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast To 2023

Global “Whipping Cream” Market industry is anticipated to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2018-2023. Whipping Cream Market report provides in detail analysis of market with revenue growth and upcoming trends. report contains the forecasts, market size, share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

Whipping Cream Market research report provides derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Whipping Cream industry. The report is a reliable analysis of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics.

The global whipping cream market is expected to reach USD 3.32 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 4.2%, during the forecast period. The global whipping cream volume sale recorded a growth of 1.7%, in the past five years. Europe consumed about 304 million Kg of Whipping Cream in 2017, which is growing at a stable growth rate.

Germany is the largest market for whipping cream with a massive volume consumption of 128 million Kg in 2017, which is followed by the US. However, the value sales declined by 2.6% during the last five year in Germany. Increased consumption of confectionery and toppings, growing demand for lactose-free, organic whipped cream and low fat cream has fueled the Whipping Cream market growth.

Bakery and Food Service Driving sales

Whipping cream is mostly consumed on bakery and pastry products to provide fluffy, softness, and creamy texture that retains for long. The whipped cream demand is growing in food service channel for bakery, soups, meat, ready cooked dishes, and ice cream application. The global Cakes, Pastries & Sweet Pies market crossed a sale of 14607 million Kg in 2017 with Europe accounting for major share. Pastries are the fastest growing category in baked goods that accounts for 80% of the absolute volume growth in the past five years. China is another significant market, which accounts for more than 50% of the baked food growth globally.

Asia-Pacific Posses Growth Opportunity

Australia is the most significant market in Asia-Pacific, with a whipped cream market size of USD million in 2017, which is followed by Japan. China, Thailand, India are at the nascent stage that possesses potential opportunity for the market growth. China whipped cream market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.4%, during the forecast period. Expanding foodservice channel in Asia-Pacific, which makes use of ready-made cream is the future whipped cream market opportunity for companies. Increased international flux, which has raised the popularity of multi-cuisine is driving the whipped cream application. Besides, the food-service channel has experienced a healthy growth rate in countries, such as India, China, and Vietnam. Rising consumption of coffee and growing demand for specialty coffee in Vietnam, China, India, and Indonesia are another opportunities for whipped cream application. Indonesia is the fastest growing retail coffee market in Asia observed a growth rate of 17.5% during 2012-2016, followed by India and Vietnam. The launch of cold coffee in Asia during 2011-2016 has almost doubled driven by the local taste preference.

Key Developments

• May 2016 – Westland Milk Products launched whipping cream in China, along with its UHT milk, and butter. The company introduced product to meet the growing demand of western style baked food in China. Baked food and expanding food service channel are the potential opportunity targeted by the company.

The global Whipping Cream market is competitive with a large number of multinational players competing for market share. The leading cream company, Fonterra’s premium Anchor whipping cream brand is the focus to increase the sale of UHT whipped cream targeting China. China is an attractive market for longer shelf life whipped cream sale. Private label brands, such as Safeway Inc. provides tough competition to the existing players with their flavored product offerings. Anchor whipping cream is the dominant freshest cream in New Zealand market.

Major Players include – NESTLÉ S.A, FONTERRA CO-OPERATIVE GROUP LIMITED, WESTLAND CO-OPERATIVE DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED, CONAGRA BRANDS, INC., KRAFT FOODS, amongst others.

Major Regions: – United States, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, India, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC, GCC, South Africa, Rest of MEA, Brazil,Argentina, Rest of South Africa

Major Points Covered in Table of Content of Whipping Cream Market forecast 2023

1. Introduction of Whipping Cream Market Report

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 General Study Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Analysis Methodology

2.3 Study Phases

2.4 Econometric Modelling

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview and Whipping Cream Market Trends

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Trends

4.3 Porter’s Five Force Framework

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.3.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

5. Whipping Cream Market Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

6. Global Whipping Cream Market, Segmented by Size

7. Global Whipping Cream Market, Segmented by Technology Type

8. Global Whipping Cream Market, Segmented by Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 United States

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.1.4 Others

8.2 South America

8.2.1 Brazil

8.2.2 Argentina

8.2.3 Others

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Others

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 United Kingdom

8.4.2 Germany

8.4.3 France

8.4.4 Others

8.5 Africa and Middle East

8.5.1 UAE

8.5.2 South Africa

8.5.3 Saudi Arabia

8.5.4 Others

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Developments of Key Players

10. Key Vendor Analysis (Overview, Products & Services, Strategies)

11. Future Outlook of the Market

12. Disclaimer

And Many More……….

