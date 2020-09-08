Graphite Market Growth , Leading Players and Forecast To 2025

Executive Summary

The Graphite market was valued at USD 17613.93 Million in the year 2018. Over the recent years, Graphite market has been witnessing considerable growth on the back of rapid demand of graphite for various applications including lithium ion and hybrid and electric vehicles and also increasing demand for high-purity graphite in fuel-cell and battery applications. In addition, rising demand of graphite for lightweight materials in aircraft components, opening of new graphite mines have contributed to the growth rate of Graphite market. These factors are anticipated to provide higher momentum to the market growth in the forecast period.

Among all the types of Graphite that includes natural graphite and synthetic graphite. synthetic graphite holds the highest market share in the Graphite Market owing to the superior consistency and high purity of synthetic graphite compared to the natural graphite, increasing demand from the electronic industries, high demand of graphite for the graphite electrode manufacturing, carbon fibres and also growing demand from the nuclear industry.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10175458

Among the regions, Asia Pacific Market will continue to be the largest market in the forecast period, majorly driven by escalating number of manufacturing of electric and hybrid vehicles, growing infrastructure and construction in developing countries, rise in the demand of batteries for various application, rise in the production of the mobile phones, laptops and other electronic devices.

Scope of the Report

Global Graphite Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Graphite Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Type: Natural Graphite, Synthetic graphite

• Analysis By Application: Refractory Materials, Batteries, Others

Regional Graphite Market – North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Graphite Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Type: Natural Graphite, Synthetic graphite

• Analysis By Application: Refractory Materials, Batteries, Others

Country Analysis – U.S. Canada, India, China and Japan (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Graphite Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Type: Natural Graphite, Synthetic graphite

• Analysis By Application: Refractory Materials, Batteries, Others

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10175458

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.

• Market Trends

• Porter Five Forces Analysis.

• SWOT Analysis.

• Company Analysis – AMF Advanced metallurgical group, Showa Denko, Toray industries, Asbury carbon and SGL Carbons.

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609