Green and Bio Polyols Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2026

Global Green and Bio Polyols Market: Overview

The growth of the green and bio polyols market is majorly attributed to the eco-friendly and the significant nature of bio polyols and the consistent supply of bio-based feedstock. The global green and bio polyols market is likely to witness steady growth during the course of forecast period from 2016 till 2026.

An upcoming Transparency Market Research (TMR) reports highlights the current and future growth prospect in the global green and bio polyols market. It also provides a comprehensive analysis of the global green and bio polyols market. The competitive dynamics of the global green and bio polyols market is also provided in the research report. These insights are crucial for the current and upcoming players operating in the global green and bio polyols market.

Global Green and Bio Polyols Market: Trends and Opportunities

An increasing demand from various end- user sector such as construction and transportation is expected to drive growth of the global green and bio polyols market in the coming years. The availability of raw materials and rising cost of raw materials are other trends promoting growth of the global green and bio polyols market in the next few years. In addition, rising price of crude oil leads to an increase in price of conventional polyols and this is another factor supporting the growth of this market.

Global Green and Bio Polyols Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically, North America dominates the global green and bio polyols market owing to growing usage of bio polyols. Corns and soybeans are majorly utilized raw materials to produce bio polyols in the region. However, other developing economies such as Asia Pacific are expected to register significant growth owing to easily availability of raw materials, cheap and skilled labor, and less costly equipment. The significant growth in the electronic industry is boosting the growth of this market in the year to come.

The growing demand in the construction and automotive industry in Latin America and Middle East and Africa is leading to the significant demand for the green and bio polyols market.

Green and Bio Polyols Market: Companies Mentioned

There are various players operating in the global green and bio polyols market. Some of the major players operating in this market includes Jayant Agro Organics Ltd., Emery Oleochemicals (M) Sdn Bhd, Bayer MaterialScience, Arkema S.A., and Cargill Inc. The manufacturers are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to maintain presence in the global green and bio polyols market. The key vendors are also focusing towards strategic mergers and acquisitions in order to gain a foothold and maintain presence in the global green and bio polyols market.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

