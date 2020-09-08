Growing Awareness Related to Flame Lily Extract is Anticipated to Accelerate the Growth of the Flame Lily Extract Market 2018 – 2028

The continuing spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) amongst major global economies has become an important factor of concern for import and export activities. Learn how companies in the Flame Lily Extract market are responding to the Coronavirus crisis by gaining efficacy in alternative strategies that are stabilizing various business activities. Browse through our latest research analysis on COVID-19 and its impact over the global market landscape.

The report on the global Flame Lily Extract market published by Persistence Market Research (PMR) provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Flame Lily Extract market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Flame Lily Extract market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Flame Lily Extract market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Flame Lily Extract market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Flame Lily Extract market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

Some of the key players operating in the global Flame Lily Extract market are Kshipra Biotech Private Limited, Kinal Global Care Private Limited, Shiv Sales Corporation, Zeon-Health and Others.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Positive growth is projected in the Flame Lily Extract market over the forecast period. Product innovations are more concentrated towards the process development which are focused for higher Colchicine content extraction. The Flame Lily plant flowering is witnessed during the period between September and October months and can be harvested 170 to 180 days post planting. It usually takes more than days for seeds drying and more than five years for the harvest of tubers. Among various parts of the flame lily plant and considering the harvest periods, seeds leaves mainly followed by roots are potential sources of Flame Lily Extract production. Colchicine is biosynthesis of the amino acids phenylalanine and tyrosine from the seeds of Flame Lily. Seeds of the flame lily are known to consist of colchicine considerably higher than other plant parts of the Flame Lily. There is a higher scope for genetics and plant breeding focusing on higher seed set production which helps in higher Flame Lily Extract yields including higher Colchicine yields.

Among the various medicinal uses, Flame Lily extract is of higher importance in use of treating inflammation, parasites, and pain. The other medicinal uses include anti-gout, anti-tumor, snake bites, urological pains, ulcers, piles, infertility, wounds, arthritis, cholera, itching, leprosy, cancer, nocturnal emission, head lice, sexually transmitted diseases, scorpion stings, kidney problems, and many other diseases. Soxhlet extraction method is the commonly used method used for the production of Flame Lily Extract from the plant parts of Flame Lily. The plant parts are highly toxic due to its Colchicine content and strictly limited to external applications. Due to the higher content of Colchicine, the Flame Lily extract can be used as a nematicide.

