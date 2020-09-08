Growing Focus on R&D Likely to Accelerate the Growth of the Food Processing Ingredients Market 2018 – 2028

“

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Food Processing Ingredients market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Food Processing Ingredients market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Food Processing Ingredients market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.

The Food Processing Ingredients market study is a well-researched report encompassing a detailed analysis of this industry with respect to certain parameters such as the product capacity as well as the overall market remuneration. The report enumerates details about production and consumption patterns in the business as well, in addition to the current scenario of the Food Processing Ingredients market and the trends that will prevail in this industry.

The geographical reach of the Food Processing Ingredients market has been meticulously segmented into United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia & India, according to the report.

The research enumerates the consumption market share of every region in minute detail, in conjunction with the production market share and revenue.

Also, the report is inclusive of the growth rate that each region is projected to register over the estimated period.

The key stakeholders operating in the global food processing ingredients market are, Corbion N.V., Arla Foods amba, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Cargill, Inc., Kerry Group, Tate & Lyle Public Limited Company, Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Dairy Crest Group PLC, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Global Specialty Ingredients (M) Sdn. Bhd., Excellent Health Products Co., Ltd (EHP) among others.

Key Developments in Food Processing Ingredients Market

Acquisitions to expand the geographical position

In March 2015, the Ingredion Inc. acquired Penford Corporation (Penford), one of the leading companies offering food processing ingredients. This acquisition expands the company's higher-value food processing ingredients portfolio. It also strengthens the company's presence in nature-based hydrocolloid ingredients, and establishes manufacturing of specialty potato starches in North America.

Enhancement of its business portfolio

FMC has streamlined its portfolio over the past six years to focus on technology-driven end markets with attractive long-term demand trends. The actions taken over the past year has resulted in better positioning and capitalizing on future growth opportunities in food processing ingredients.

Opportunities for Food Processing Ingredients Market Participants

The food processing ingredient market is being driven by a number of factors. The long term success in the food ingredients market is contingent on constant innovation, global presence, negotiating power and the development of substantial production capabilities.

The absence of the mid-sized players in the food processing ingredients industry thus prompts various small scale companies to seek consolidation as they lack the financial resources and economies of scale necessary to compete with large companies.

Another major reason for the consolidation of food processing ingredients is the increased negotiation powers with food producers and commodity suppliers with multinationals such as Nestle and Kraft.

The changing consumer’s tastes and preference has also stimulated growth in the food processing ingredients market.

The global trend rising amongst the consumers is the multi-cuisine dining experiences. For instance, one of the popular Filipino inspired dessert, haluhalo. The dessert consist of sweetened condensed milk and layers of different textures of mango, jackfruit, coconut, gel and shave ice. Condensed milk is drizzled over and topped with ice-cream.

These types of deserts and food products are gaining traction amongst the consumers in the region. The dish consist of all different layers of ingredients.

For instance, Ingredion came up with chickpea based hummus fries in North America. Further, to accomplish it, Ingredions cold texturizer, N-DULGE C1, was added which gave an oil mouth feel and this doesn't include much fat.

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of LATAM)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX, Russia, Poland, and Rest of Europe)

East Asia (Japan, South Korea, and China)

South Asia (India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Rest of South Asia)

Oceania (Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, S. Africa, Rest of MEA)

