Growing Investments Towards R&D Activities to Provide an Impetus to the Growth of Traffic Management System Market 2018 – 2028

New Study on the Global Traffic Management System Market by PMR

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Traffic Management System market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Traffic Management System market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Traffic Management System market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.

As per the report, the global Traffic Management System market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the stipulated timeframe owing to a range of factors including, favorable government policies, and growing awareness related to the Traffic Management System , surge in research and development and more.

Key Players

Some of the key players of the traffic management system market are: Accenture PLC, Atkins Group, Cellint, Cisco Systems, Inc., Citilog, Cubic Corporation, EFKON AG, Esri, FLIR Systems, Inc. IBM Corporation, Siemens AG, Indra Sistemas, S.A., Industrial Management Technology and Contracting LLC, IntelliVision Technologies, Iteris, Inc., Jenoptik AG, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Lanner Electronics Inc., LG CNS Co. Ltd., Metro Infrasys Pvt. Ltd., PTV Planung Transport Verkehr AG, Q-Free ASA, SWARCO AG, TransCore, LP, Truck Parking USA, Savari, Inc., and others of traffic management system market.

Traffic Management System Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the traffic management system market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa. Among all the regions, Europe is estimated to lead and dominate the traffic management system market during the forecast period. Large-scale investments in smart city and smart transportation projects, and the demand for upgrades in traffic control and management mechanisms are considered to be the major drivers for the traffic management system market in the region. Countries in the European region have been extremely responsive towards adopting the latest technological advancements in traffic management systems, such as route guidance and smart signaling software.

Though the Asia Pacific region is in its initial growth phase, it is the fastest growing region in the global traffic management system market. The increase in urbanization in APAC countries has resulted in a traffic gridlock. The need for minimizing such traffic congestions using better traffic control and management in APAC economies such as India and China, government initiatives, and investments supporting smart city projects are estimated to drive the demand for the traffic management system market in the APAC region.

The Traffic Management System market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Traffic Management System Market Segments

Traffic Management System Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Traffic Management System Market Size & Forecast 2018 To 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Traffic Management System Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Traffic Management System Market Value Chain

Traffic Management System Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Traffic Management System Market includes:

North America Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Market Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and other APAC Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA and other APAC

Japan

China

Middle East and Africa Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



