Health Ingredients Market In-depth Research Report and Application Analysis by 2020 – 2027

Health ingredients are added to improve the functionality as well as the quality of nutrition of the food products. Growing incidences of obesity, heart diseases, and lifestyle-related health conditions like diabetes have highlighted the necessity of including health ingredients in our regime. Vitamins, minerals, proteins, fibers, plants and fruit extracts are some sources of such ingredients. Vitamins and minerals ensure supply of nutrients while protein is necessary for a healthy diet. Similarly, plants and fruits extracts have been found helpful in treating chronic diseases. Health ingredients may be used as additives in the food products or as supplements to perform target specific actions. Personalized nutrition trends in the food industry and nutrigenomics have enabled the health ingredients market to manufacture need-based products. These products serve functional purposes such as supporting the immune system, aiding digestion, promoting mental health, beauty, and cardiovascular health among others.

The health ingredients market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing incidences of lifestyle-related health issues coupled with a shift in consumer preferences from nutrition- based towards health-specific food. Growing demands for fortified food and beverages products is another major factor contributing to the growth of the health ingredients market. However, lack of awareness in emerging economies about prebiotics, probiotics and other health ingredients is likely to restrict the growth of the health ingredients market. On the other hand, plant-based health ingredients offer lucrative opportunities for the key players involved in the global health ingredients market during the forecast period.

The global health ingredients market is segmented on the basis of source, type, function, and application. By source, the market is segmented as plant, animal, microbial, synthetic. Based on type, the market is segmented as proteins, vitamins, minerals, prebiotics, nutritional lipids, probiotics, plant & fruit extracts, enzymes, and others. On the basis of the function, the market is segmented as weight management, immunity enhancement, gut health management, joint health management, heart health management, eye health management, brain health management, and others. The market on the basis of the application, is classified as food, beverages, animal feed, personal care, and others.

