Hepatitis C Testing Market: 2020 Global Industry Trends – 2026 Forecast Research Report

The rising prevalence of hepatitis c virus along with liver cancer is driving the global market says Fortune Business Insights in a report “Hepatitis C Testing Market Size, Share and Global Trend, By Technique (Immunoassays, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Others), By Test (Antibody Test, Genotype Tests, Viral Load Test), By End-User (Hospital-based Laboratories, Stand-alone Laboratories, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026.” The rising number of government programs for spreading awareness about hepatitis c is likely to support the growth of the global hepatitis market.

Leading Players operating in the Hepatitis C Testing Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

OraSure Technologies, Inc.

Abbott

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bayer AG, QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

BioGenex

AccuQuick

Market Segmentation:

By Technique

Immunoassays

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

By Test

Antibody Test

Genotype Tests

Viral Load Test

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

