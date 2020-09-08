Highly Visible Packaging Market 2020 Size,Share Industry Trends, Global Competitors Strategy, Segments, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024 Analysis

Global Highly Visible Packaging Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Highly Visible Packaging Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Highly Visible Packaging market.

The Highly Visible Packaging Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The global highly visible packaging market is expected to grow at a rate of 10.2%, during the forecast period (2018 â€“ 2023). The scope of the highly visible packaging market has been segmented based on type clamshell packaging, blister pack, shrink wrap, windowed packaging, plastic container packaging, glass container, corrugated box, and applications are limited to FMCG, health care, manufacturing, agriculture, fashion and apparels, electronics and appliances, automotive sectors. The regional landscape of the report includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Differentiation in Product Packaging is Driving the Market

Packaging is now generally regarded as an essential component of our modern lifestyle, and for the way, business is organized. A package’s most important role is its ability to sell the product and build a brand image. Highly visible packaging allows a company to differentiate its products from that of competitors in the market, and also helps to increase visibility owing to features, such as attractiveness. Moreover, with the capability to be durable, such as highly protective covering and tamper-proof makes it a profitable option for product manufacturers, and indirectly for consumers.

Plastic Container Packaging is Dominating the Market

The packaging industry is the major outlet for plastics, the major plastic type PE has a share up to 30% weightage of all at about USD 45 billion, followed by HDPE, LLDPE, PP, LDPE and others used to produce designed products.

Approximately USD 5.8 billion of the highly visible packaging is observed to be consumed annually. The second largest market share is for blister packs, followed by window packaging and others are clamshell packaging and skin packaging.

FMCG Holds Major Market Share

Food & beverage industry has a major share in the packaging industry. The differentiated packaging of food & beverages plays a prominent role in a productâ€™s success. Changing consumer preferences are leading to advances in packaging materials, such as visibility of the product. Food packaging has become so important that it is often highlighted in consumer marketing campaigns as one of a productâ€™s key features, which ultimately leads to growth of highly visible packaging market.

North America Region Dominated the Market

North America is the biggest market for highly visible packaging market, while maximum growth will be witnessed in Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period, on account of rising awareness, increasing disposable income and huge population.

Key Recent Developments

â€¢November 2017 – Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, manufacturer and supplier of consumer food & beverage packaging and storage products announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell the Asian packaging operations of Closure Systems and Graham Packaging Guangzhou Co. Ltd to Pact Group Holdings Limited. However, the agreement would not affect the Japanese market of Closure Systems International. The sale price payable on completion is USD 99 million, subject to certain adjustments, including adjustments based upon Adjusted EBITDA for the 2017 financial period, closing date net debt and working capital

The major players includes – AMCOR LIMITED, MONDI GROUP, REYNOLDS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED, ROHRER CORPORATION, BAYER AG, SONOCO CORPORATION, BEMIS CORPORATION, ANCHOR PACKAGING, DRUG PACKAGE, INC., and IMEX PACKAGING, amongst others.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Highly Visible Packaging Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Highly Visible Packaging.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Highly Visible Packaging Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Highly Visible Packaging procedures.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Some Major Points from Toc :-

1. Introduction

1.1 Research Phases

1.2 Study Deliverables

1.3 Scope of the Report

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Insights

3.1 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.2.5 Degree of Competition

3.3 Price Analysis

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

5. Market Segmentation and Analysis (Market Size, Growth & Forecast)

5.1 By Product Type

5.2 By Application

5.3 By End-user Industry

6. Regional Market Analysis

6.1 Production Analysis

6.1.1 Australia

6.1.2 Bolivia

6.1.3 Brazil

6.1.4 Democratic Republic of Congo

6.1.5 Indonesia

6.1.6 Malaysia

6.1.7 Myanmar

6.1.8 Peru

6.1.9 Russia

6.1.10 Thailand

6.1.11 Vietnam

6.1.12 Others

6.2 Consumption Analysis (Market Size, Growth and Forecast)

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1.1 India

6.2.1.2 China

6.2.1.3 Japan

6.2.1.4 South Korea

6.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.2.2 North America

6.2.2.1 United States

6.2.2.2 Canada

6.2.2.3 Mexico

6.2.2.4 Rest of North America

6.2.3 Europe

6.2.3.1 Germany

6.2.3.2 United Kingdom

6.2.3.3 France

6.2.3.4 Italy

6.2.3.5 Austria

6.2.3.6 Rest of Europe

6.2.4 South America

6.2.4.1 Brazil

6.2.4.2 Argentina

6.2.4.3 Rest of South America

6.2.5 Middle East & Africa

6.2.5.1 UAE

6.2.5.2 South Africa

6.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

7. Future of the Market

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

8.2 Market Share Analysis**

8.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

9. Company Profiles (Overview, Financials**, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

10. Disclaimer

