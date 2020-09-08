Hyperscale Data Center Market Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Forecast to 2030

Hyperscale data centers are modified data centers which are customized for the particular requirement of an organization. Hyperscale data is a cost-effective technology that can easily blend in with the existing infrastructure and protect & store the integrity of corporate data. The increased adoption of grid computing environments has led to a rise in the demand for computing, networking, and storage resources. The growing popularity of cloud-based infrastructure across various organizational levels is predicted to boost the need for hyperscale data centers over the forecast period. Owing to developments of technology, there has been a significant transition of the business models for various end-user industries.

Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report @https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=27179

Global cloud-based service providers such as Microsoft Corporation, Amazon, and Google Inc are likely to establish hyperscale data centers over the forecast period. Web service companies are employing these centers to transcode and process videos, which, along with the exponential growth of data, is projected to drive the hyperscale data center market over the next few years. Rise in big data content along with increasing demand for higher energy efficiency is expected to gain traction for the growth of hyperscale data center market. Rapid penetration of hyperscale data centers in manufacturing and healthcare sector is likely to fuel the growth of this market. This data is used in various applications such as social media, e-commerce, big data, and cloud computing. The development of a cloud infrastructure is estimated to create additional scope for hyperscale data centers over the forecast period.

The market is segregated by component into the solutions and services categories. Solutions have been further sub-segmented into the following divisions: storage, networking, and software & services including installation & deployment, maintenance & support, and consulting. Storage solutions are expected to register significant growth over the forecast period owing to their effective and cost-efficient aspects which help scale IT infrastructure. Maintenance & support is anticipated to hold a considerable share in the hyperscale data center market due to the onsite & offsite services offered which include resale, recycling, device repair, and device wiping. Based on data center size, the hyperscale data center market is divided into the small & medium and large groups. Small- & medium-sized data centers are projected to witness rapid growth due to the rising adoption of cloud-based infrastructure by small- and medium-scale enterprises, especially in the developing countries of Asia Pacific.

For Right Perspective & Competitive Insights, Request a Sample @https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=27179

On the basis of industry vertical, the hyperscale data center market is split into the following classes: IT & telecom, BFSI, health care, media & entertainment, retail, defense, and others. BFSI accounted for a major market share in 2016 and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. The exponential growth of data in the financial sector along with the rising need for consumer analysis to detect fraud and study consumer trends are predicted to drive this sector over the forecast period.

Geographically, the hyperscale data center market is distributed over North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America constituted a dominant market share in 2016 and is anticipated to retain its position over the forecast period, propelled by the cost-efficiency of the technology and the presence of numerous vendors, leading to major investments in the development of cloud infrastructure in the region. The U.S. accounted for a major markets share in North America. Asia Pacific is estimated to record a significant growth pace over the forecast period on account of the rising data center traffic and the growth of consumer electronics in this region.

Key players in the hyperscale data center market include International Business Machines Corporation, Hewlett Packard, Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Lenovo Group Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Broadcom Ltd, Cavium, and Quanta Computer Inc., among others.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

Request the coronavirus impact analysis @https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=27179

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

The EIRS quadrant framework in the report sums up our wide spectrum of data-driven research and advisory for CXOs to help them make better decisions for their businesses and stay as leaders.

Below is a snapshot of these quadrants.

1. Customer Experience Map

The study offers an in-depth assessment of various customers’ journeys pertinent to the market and its segments. It offers various customer impressions about the products and service use. The analysis takes a closer look at their pain points and fears across various customer touchpoints. The consultation and business intelligence solutions will help interested stakeholders, including CXOs, define customer experience maps tailored to their needs. This will help them aim at boosting customer engagement with their brands.

2. Insights and Tools

The various insights in the study are based on elaborate cycles of primary and secondary research the analysts engage with during the course of research. The analysts and expert advisors at TMR adopt industry-wide, quantitative customer insights tools and market projection methodologies to arrive at results, which makes them reliable. The study not just offers estimations and projections, but also an uncluttered evaluation of these figures on the market dynamics. These insights merge data-driven research framework with qualitative consultations for business owners, CXOs, policy makers, and investors. The insights will also help their customers overcome their fears.

3. Actionable Results

The findings presented in this study by TMR are an indispensable guide for meeting all business priorities, including mission-critical ones. The results when implemented have shown tangible benefits to business stakeholders and industry entities to boost their performance. The results are tailored to fit the individual strategic framework. The study also illustrates some of the recent case studies on solving various problems by companies they faced in their consolidation journey.

4. Strategic Frameworks

The study equips businesses and anyone interested in the market to frame broad strategic frameworks. This has become more important than ever, given the current uncertainty due to COVID-19. The study deliberates on consultations to overcome various such past disruptions and foresees new ones to boost the preparedness. The frameworks help businesses plan their strategic alignments for recovery from such disruptive trends. Further, analysts at TMR helps you break down the complex scenario and bring resiliency in uncertain times.

The report sheds light on various aspects and answers pertinent questions on the market. Some of the important ones are:

1. What can be the best investment choices for venturing into new product and service lines?

2. What value propositions should businesses aim at while making new research and development funding?

3. Which regulations will be most helpful for stakeholders to boost their supply chain network?

4. Which regions might see the demand maturing in certain segments in near future?

5. What are the some of the best cost optimization strategies with vendors that some well-entrenched players have gained success with?

6. Which are the key perspectives that the C-suite are leveraging to move businesses to new growth trajectory?

7. Which government regulations might challenge the status of key regional markets?

8. How will the emerging political and economic scenario affect opportunities in key growth areas?

9. What are some of the value-grab opportunities in various segments?

10. What will be the barrier to entry for new players in the market?

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

Read Our Trending Press Release Below:

Contact

Transparency Market Research

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/