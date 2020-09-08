IED Countermeasures Market to Grow at a Robust Pace through 2027 With Key Players – Enterprise Control Systems, Harris Corporation, Kirintec, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Netline Communications

Improvised Explosive Device (IED) Countermeasures are devices used in battle operations, primarily formed by homeland security and military forces, the devices are used to detect explosives components. It includes countering the threat networks that employ IEDs, and it is a part of broader counter-terrorism and law enforcement effort. The development of the IED countermeasures market is due to the growing incidences of terror attacks, which involve improvised explosive device blasts across the globe.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Enterprise Control Systems, Harris Corporation, Kirintec Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Netline Communications Technologies, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon Company, Roshel Inc., SRC, Inc., Thales Group

What is the Dynamics of IED Countermeasures Market?

Factors such as external and internal security threats, territorial disputes, technological innovations, and modernization initiatives are driving the growth of the global IED countermeasures market. However, the high cost of R&D for making the final product might hinder the growth of the global IED countermeasures market. Furthermore, the growing investments for producing technologically advanced counter IED equipment is expected to create business opportunities.

What is the SCOPE of IED Countermeasures Market?

The “Global IED Countermeasures Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the global IED countermeasures market with detailed market segmentation by type, mounting type, end-users, and geography. The global IED countermeasures market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading IED countermeasures market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global IED countermeasures market is segmented on by type, mounting type and end-users. On the basis of type, the IED countermeasures market is segmented into jamming and neutralization. On the basis of mounting type, the IED countermeasures market is segmented into vehicle mounted and man-portable. On the basis of end-users, the IED countermeasures market is segmented into military and homeland security.

What is the Regional Framework of IED Countermeasures Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global IED countermeasures market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The IED countermeasures market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of eighteen countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

