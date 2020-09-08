Immunohematology Market 2020: Analysis, Top Companies, Size, Share, Demand and Opportunity To 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Immunohematology Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,”. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global immunohematology market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Immunohematology refers to a branch of medical sciences that studies the reactions between blood antigens, antibodies and blood proteins in relation to immune response. It is essential in blood banking, wherein it is used to prepare blood components for transfusion and reducing transfusion-related fatalities, like HIV and thalassemia. Immunohematology also forms a critical element of the development of transfusion medicine.

Market Trends:

The global immunohematology market is primarily driven by the growing instances of hematological disorders around the globe. The market growth is further supported by public and private investments to increase the number of blood banks and awareness programs regarding blood donation and screening. Furthermore, improvements in healthcare infrastructure and the development of next-generation immunohematology devices have enhanced the efficacy of the diagnosis and minimized analysis time and the risk of human errors. Moreover, the development of innovative transfusion systems and fully automated instruments are expected to create a positive outlook for the market.

Immunohematology Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Abbott

Antisel

BD (Becton Dickinson and Company)

Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,

Grifols S.A.

Merck KGaA

MTC Invitro Diagnostics AG

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc (The Carlyle Group)

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product, technology, application and region.

Breakup by Product:

Analyzing Systems

Reagents and Consumables

Breakup by Technology:

Biochips

Gel Cards

Microplates

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Erythrocyte-Magnetized Technology (EMT)

Others

Breakup by Application:

Blood-Related Disorders

HIV

Hepatitis

Blood Transfusion

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals

Blood Banks

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

