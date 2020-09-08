Impact of COVID-19 on Baby Monitors Market Demand by Key Players Like Samsung Electronics, Dorel Industries, Angelcare, LOREX Technology, Summer Infant and More

The research report on Baby Monitors Market gives the today’s industry data and future developments, allowing you to understand the products and quit customers using sales increase and profitability of the market. The record gives an in depth analysis of key drivers, leading market key players, key segments, and regions. Besides this, the experts have deeply studied one-of-a-kind geographical areas and presented aggressive situation to assist new entrants, main market players, and buyers decide emerging economies. These insights provided in the record would advantage market players to formulate strategies for the destiny and benefit a robust role within the worldwide market.

Baby monitor is basically a baby alarm, which facilitates parents to remotely track the movements and other activities of the baby. A basic audio monitor consists of a transmitter and microphone, which enables a two-way communication between the parent and the baby. Baby video monitor is an advanced version of baby monitor, which allows parents to see and monitor baby’s movements.

This report focuses on the Baby Monitors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The increasing demand for baby monitor drives the market. The rise in the number of employed parent, increase in disposable income, growing concerns regards children safety and increase in online retailers are main drivers for the baby monitor market. Other factors contributing to the growth of market including declining birth rate and innovations are expected to witness a moderate increase.

Emerging countries, such as India, China, Brazil, South Africa, and Thailand, offer lucrative opportunities for baby monitors market, owing to the large population, increase in the number of women workforce, improved level of education. U.S. dominates the market for all baby monitors and continue to maintain its position. Better technological infrastructure and increase in adoption of innovative & niche baby products are some of the major factors for the growth of baby monitors in the U.S. Increase in online retailing in U.S. is another major factor that has fuelled the growth of the baby monitor market.

The worldwide market for Baby Monitors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

*Samsung Electronics

*Dorel Industries

*Angelcare

*LOREX Technology

*VTech Holdings

*Foscam

*Summer Infant

*Koninklijke Philips

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

*Audio and Video Baby Monitors

*Motion Detection Baby Monitors

*Audio Baby Monitors

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

*Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

*Specialty Stores

*Drugstores and Pharmacies

*Online Retailers

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Baby Monitors market.

*Chapter 1, to describe Baby Monitors Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

*Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Baby Monitors, with sales, revenue, and price of Baby Monitors, in 2016 and 2017;

*Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

*Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Baby Monitors, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

*Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

*Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

*Chapter 12, Baby Monitors market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

*Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Baby Monitors sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

