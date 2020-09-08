Impact of COVID-19 on Homecare Dermatology Energy-based Devices Market : Implications on Business Strategies, Countermeasures, Economic Impact

Global Homecare Dermatology Energy-based Devices Market – Overview

Homecare dermatology energy-based devices include laser equipment that are wide used for removing skin pigments, hair, wrinkles, and acne. These devices emit intense pulse light of different wavelengths that help in removing unwanted spots and scars on the body. These devices are easily available on the counter and are becoming immensely popular among masses. People who want to undergo minor dermatological treatments need not undergo heavy procedures with the use of such equipment. Moreover, these devices can offer wide range of services and are available at affordable costs. Naturally, the demand for homecare dermatology energy-based devices is on the rise across the globe.

Global Homecare Dermatology Energy-based Devices Market – Notable Developments

Some of the notable developments in the global homecare dermatology energy-based devices market are given below:

Recently, Home Skinovation (Silk’n) announced the launch of its new anti-ageing device. The new device offers anti-ageing and skin tightening services that people can use at their homes. The company has all the necessary approvals from the US FDA and expects it to be another popular product in its already well-established portfolio.

In May 2019, Philips Inc. announced that company has entered into an agreement with Medtronic with respect to further develop the image-guided treatment of artrial fibrillation.

Global Homecare Dermatology Energy-based Devices Market – Drivers and Restraints

There has been a considerable rise in terms of awareness among the masses about the advantages of using homecare dermatology energy-based devices. This is one of the major reasons behind the recent surge of the global market. These homecare devices help people in save money as they are affordable and also are quite easy to use. Naturally, the masses have taken to such devices that has created a huge demand for them across the globe.

In addition to this, constant technological and research advancements in the field of dermatology and cosmetics have played a significant role in spreading the reach of the global homecare dermatology energy-based devices market. New technologies such as LED lasers for refining the skin tone or to reduce the fine lines have become immensely popular. Moreover, due to the economic growth of people, they are willing to undergo such treatments. It has also helped in driving the growth of the homecare dermatology energy-based devices market.

Some other significant factors that are proving to be crucial for the growth of the global homecare dermatology energy-based devices market is of swift government approvals and launch of newer products.

Global Homecare Dermatology Energy-based Devices Market – Geographical Outlook

Geographically, the global homecare dermatology energy-based devices market is divided into five major regional segments. These segments are North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these segments, the region of North America has been the most dominant one in the global market. In recent studies conducted by the US healthcare department stated that nearly more than 50 million people are suffering from some form of skin problem. Such large number of skincare patients thus help in creating a huge market space for the leading players. Naturally, the growth of the North America market is on the rise and is expected to continue during the given forecast period.

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific market is expected to exhibit a strong CAGR in the coming years of the projection period. With the presence of emerging economies such as India and China that are spending to develop their healthcare infrastructure, the homecare dermatology energy-based devices market is expected to witness ample business opportunities.

