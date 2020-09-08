In-Memory Computing Market 2020: Trends, Top Companies, Investment, Growth, Innovation and Forecast 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “In-Memory Computing Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,”. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global in-memory computing market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.
In-memory computing (IMC) refers to the process of storing information or data in the main random-access memory (RAM) instead of complicated relational databases operating on slower disk drives. It helps users analyze a vast amount of data quickly and reduces the overall latency of storage, thereby enabling faster decision-making and lowering costs.
Market Trends
The primary factor driving the global IMC market is the numerous advantages offered by IMC. It helps reduce the load on the organization’s information technology (IT) infrastructure and overall operational costs while freeing up resources, enhancing efficiencies and boosting business insights. Consequently, it is used by banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) organizations for fraud detection, risk management and financial analysis. Besides this, the exponential growth of big data has increased the demand for IMC due to its ability to archive, recover, deliver and access historical data. Furthermore, the development of peer-to-peer transactions, digital currency, and mobile wallets have further facilitated the market.
In-Memory Computing Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Altibase Corp.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- GigaSpaces Technologies Inc.
- GridGain Systems Inc.
- HCL Technologies Limited
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- NTT DATA Corporation (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone)
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP SE
- SAS Institute Inc.
- Software AG
- TIBCO Software Inc. (Vista Equity Partners)
The report has segmented the market on the basis of component, organization size, vertical and region.
Breakup by Component:
- In-Memory Data Management Solutions and Services
- Databases
- Data Grids
- In-Memory Computing Platforms
- Server Applications
- Analytics Applications
Breakup by Organization Size:
- Small and Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
Breakup by Vertical:
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- IT and Telecom
- Government
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
