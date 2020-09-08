In-Memory Computing Market 2020: Trends, Top Companies, Investment, Growth, Innovation and Forecast 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “In-Memory Computing Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,”. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global in-memory computing market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

In-memory computing (IMC) refers to the process of storing information or data in the main random-access memory (RAM) instead of complicated relational databases operating on slower disk drives. It helps users analyze a vast amount of data quickly and reduces the overall latency of storage, thereby enabling faster decision-making and lowering costs.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/in-memory-computing-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The primary factor driving the global IMC market is the numerous advantages offered by IMC. It helps reduce the load on the organization’s information technology (IT) infrastructure and overall operational costs while freeing up resources, enhancing efficiencies and boosting business insights. Consequently, it is used by banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) organizations for fraud detection, risk management and financial analysis. Besides this, the exponential growth of big data has increased the demand for IMC due to its ability to archive, recover, deliver and access historical data. Furthermore, the development of peer-to-peer transactions, digital currency, and mobile wallets have further facilitated the market.

In-Memory Computing Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Altibase Corp.

Fujitsu Ltd.

GigaSpaces Technologies Inc.

GridGain Systems Inc.

HCL Technologies Limited

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NTT DATA Corporation (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone)

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Software AG

TIBCO Software Inc. (Vista Equity Partners)

The report has segmented the market on the basis of component, organization size, vertical and region.

Breakup by Component:

In-Memory Data Management Solutions and Services Databases Data Grids

In-Memory Computing Platforms Server Applications Analytics Applications



Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

BFSI

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Government

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3cQ1mad

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group