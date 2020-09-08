India Chimneys & Built in Hobs Market 2020: Industry Overview, Sales Revenue, Demand and Opportunity 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “India Chimneys & Built in Hobs Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,”. Looking forward, we expect the demand for chimneys and built-in-hobs to continue its double-digit growth during 2020-2025.
Chimneys and built-in hobs refer to the kitchen appliances that are often considered as vital parts of a modular kitchen. Chimneys absorb fumes produced while cooking, whereas built-in hobs are the gas stovetops fixed permanently on the kitchen counter surface. Chimneys are essential ventilation devices for Indian cooking style as it includes a lot of sautéing and frying, producing fume clouds with oil, spices, and moisture. It vents out smoke, moisture, grease filled-air, food particles, etc., thereby reducing indoor pollution. Built-in hobs are convenient, safer, and have better aesthetic appeal. Owing to these benefits, these kitchen appliances are widely used in households, restaurants, cafes, and other eateries across India.
Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-chimneys-built-hobs-market/requestsample
Market Trends:
The rising adoption of modular kitchen appliances in urban and semi-urban areas of the country is driven by the increasing consumer disposable income levels and improving living standards. Furthermore, rapid urbanization, growing construction of luxury apartments, and renovation of existing kitchens are also accelerating the demand for premium-quality kitchen appliances in India. Technological innovations, such as the development of smart kitchen appliances with wireless connectivity options that can be controlled remotely, are further catalyzing the market growth. The rising number of health-conscious consumers has bolstered the demand for these appliances for maintaining hygienic and oil/smoke-free cooking conditions. Moreover, the wide product availability across online and offline distribution channels is also subjected to drive the India chimneys and built-in hobs market.
India Chimneys & Built in Hobs Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- CATA Electrodomesticos India
- Franke-Faber
- Glen India Limited
- IFB Industries
- Inalsa Home Appliances
- KAFF Appliances
- Kutchina
- Somany Home Innovation Limited (SHIL)
- Sunflame Enterprises Private limited
- TTK Prestige
- Whirlpool of India Limited
Market Breakup by Type
- Chimneys
- Built-in Hobs
Chimneys Market Breakup by Chimney Type
- Wall Mounted
- Straight Line
- Island
- Downdraft
Chimneys Market Breakup by Suction Power Range
- Below 1,000 m3/hr
- 1,000-1,500 m3/hr
- Above 1,500 m3/hr
Chimneys Market Breakup by Chimney Filter Type
- Mesh Filter
- Baffle Filter
- Charcoal Filter
Chimneys Market Breakup by Hood Type
- Ducted Hood
- Ductless Hood
Chimneys Market Breakup by End-User
- Commercial
- Residential
Chimneys Market Breakup by Region
- South
- North
- East
- West
Built-in Hobs Market Breakup by Number of Burners
- 1-2 Burners
- 3-4 Burners
- More than 4 Burners
Built-in Hobs Market Breakup by Stove Type
- Gas Hobs
- Induction Hobs
- Hybrid Hobs
- Electric Plate Hobs
Built-in Hobs Market Breakup by End-User
- Commercial
- Residential
Built-in Hobs Market Breakup by Region
- South
- North
- East
- West
Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/35fx0xC
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/
Email: [email protected]
USA: +1-631-791-1145
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group