India Chimneys & Built in Hobs Market 2020: Industry Overview, Sales Revenue, Demand and Opportunity 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “India Chimneys & Built in Hobs Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,”. Looking forward, we expect the demand for chimneys and built-in-hobs to continue its double-digit growth during 2020-2025.

Chimneys and built-in hobs refer to the kitchen appliances that are often considered as vital parts of a modular kitchen. Chimneys absorb fumes produced while cooking, whereas built-in hobs are the gas stovetops fixed permanently on the kitchen counter surface. Chimneys are essential ventilation devices for Indian cooking style as it includes a lot of sautéing and frying, producing fume clouds with oil, spices, and moisture. It vents out smoke, moisture, grease filled-air, food particles, etc., thereby reducing indoor pollution. Built-in hobs are convenient, safer, and have better aesthetic appeal. Owing to these benefits, these kitchen appliances are widely used in households, restaurants, cafes, and other eateries across India.

Market Trends:

The rising adoption of modular kitchen appliances in urban and semi-urban areas of the country is driven by the increasing consumer disposable income levels and improving living standards. Furthermore, rapid urbanization, growing construction of luxury apartments, and renovation of existing kitchens are also accelerating the demand for premium-quality kitchen appliances in India. Technological innovations, such as the development of smart kitchen appliances with wireless connectivity options that can be controlled remotely, are further catalyzing the market growth. The rising number of health-conscious consumers has bolstered the demand for these appliances for maintaining hygienic and oil/smoke-free cooking conditions. Moreover, the wide product availability across online and offline distribution channels is also subjected to drive the India chimneys and built-in hobs market.

India Chimneys & Built in Hobs Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

CATA Electrodomesticos India

Franke-Faber

Glen India Limited

IFB Industries

Inalsa Home Appliances

KAFF Appliances

Kutchina

Somany Home Innovation Limited (SHIL)

Sunflame Enterprises Private limited

TTK Prestige

Whirlpool of India Limited

Market Breakup by Type

Chimneys

Built-in Hobs

Chimneys Market Breakup by Chimney Type

Wall Mounted

Straight Line

Island

Downdraft

Chimneys Market Breakup by Suction Power Range

Below 1,000 m 3 /hr

/hr 1,000-1,500 m 3 /hr

/hr Above 1,500 m3/hr

Chimneys Market Breakup by Chimney Filter Type

Mesh Filter

Baffle Filter

Charcoal Filter

Chimneys Market Breakup by Hood Type

Ducted Hood

Ductless Hood

Chimneys Market Breakup by End-User

Commercial

Residential

Chimneys Market Breakup by Region

South

North

East

West

Built-in Hobs Market Breakup by Number of Burners

1-2 Burners

3-4 Burners

More than 4 Burners

Built-in Hobs Market Breakup by Stove Type

Gas Hobs

Induction Hobs

Hybrid Hobs

Electric Plate Hobs

Built-in Hobs Market Breakup by End-User

Commercial

Residential

Built-in Hobs Market Breakup by Region

South

North

East

West

