Indium Market: Competitive Landscape and Recent Industry Development Analysis 2019-2022

The business intelligence study of the Indium market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Indium market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Indium market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Segment by Type, the Indium market is segmented into

Primary Indium

Secondary Indium

In 2018, primary indium accounts for about 45.5% production share.

Segment by Application, the Indium market is segmented into

ITO

Semiconductor

Solder and Alloys

Other

The ITO holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 71% of the market share.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Indium market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Indium market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Indium Market Share Analysis

Indium market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Indium business, the date to enter into the Indium market, Indium product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Korea Zinc

Dowa

Asahi Holdings

Teck

Umicore

Nyrstar

YoungPoong

PPM Pure Metals GmbH

Doe Run

China Germanium

Guangxi Debang

Zhuzhou Smelter Group

Huludao Zinc Industry

China Tin Group

GreenNovo

Yuguang Gold and Lead

Zhuzhou Keneng

Each market player encompassed in the Indium market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Indium market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

