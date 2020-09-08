Inductive and LVDT Sensors Market Size, Share Global Industry Current Trends, Top Companies, Application, Growth Factors, Development and Forecast to 2024 Research Report

Global Inductive and LVDT Sensors Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Inductive and LVDT Sensors Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

The Inductive and LVDT Sensors Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The inductive and LVDT sensors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.84% over the forecast period (2018-2023). The regions considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The current market scenario indicates a significant growth in the usage of inductive and LVDT sensors across a diverse field of applications, such as proximity warning systems, automobile parking systems, and monitoring and measurement systems, among others. The increasing adoption rate of sensors across electronics systems also tends to gradually contribute to the growth of the market. The progress of automation in the production processes is the major growth stimulus to the market. Moreover, rapid development of safety and security systems, in addition to the developments in driving assistance systems, as well as electric vehicles, stimulate the demand for inductive & LVDT sensors. Low switching costs, along with the large number of suppliers, moderate the bargaining power of buyers in the inductive & LVDT sensors market. However, the presence of numerous manufacturers and lack of technology differentiation is causing participants to compete as commodity manufacturers.

Rising Demand for Industrial Automation to Propel the Sensors Growth

Industrial automation is an efficient solution to the high requirements of product quality, along with high reliability in high-volume production. Conveyor lines, machine tools for safety interlock, sequencing, and jam detection are some of the functions of sensors. Inductive and capacitive sensor heads are more common as compared to other sensors in the industrial automation process. The ease of integration into machinery of all types, along with maximum robustness and operability in harsh environmental conditions, are other positives of inductive sensors. Robotics, which complete the process with controllable speeds and high quality, are frequently used in the industrial automation process. Use of proximity sensors to limit contact in processing is the main function of sensors in the industry automation process. In the industrial arena, the application of these sensors is not limited to proximity detection. The multi-utility functions of these sensors make them a primary equipment in the industry.

Automotive Applications to Create a Huge Demand for Inductive and LVDT Sensors

The growth of application areas for sensors in the automotive industry can be attributed to the growing awareness of consumer safety and government regulations on manufacturing, making their usage a necessity in some cases. With the increasing deployment of electronic equipment in vehicles, inductive sensors are finding numerous fields of application. Ruggedness, compact design, and favorable prices are regarded as basic requirements for applications in the automotive sector. It has been estimated that on an average, about 60-90 sensors are incorporated in a single vehicle for different functions. With the growing market for electric and hybrid cars, an upsurge in general awareness toward passenger safety has led to this average in the number of sensors, which is expected to go above 170 over the forecast period.

Moreover, with the anticipated growth of ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), connected cars and electric vehicles, these sensors will witness huge adoption in automobiles.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the Highest CAGR

Among geographies, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow significantly as compared to other regions, and is forecasted to be the major market shareholder, surpassing North America. There has been an influx of manufacturing firms that are relocating to the low-labor cost countries, such as China and India, and this is expected to trigger the growth of inductive and LVDT sensors in these regions. Technological improvements in automotive security and infotainment systems, along with the rising trends toward factory process automation are expected to drive the market in APAC during the forecast period.

Key Developments in the Market

â€¢August 2017 – Micro-Epsilon, in addition to the M12 design, launched the compact eddyNCDT 3001 eddy current inductive sensor M18 with measuring ranges of 6 mm and 8 mm. These ranges open new areas of use. The sensors are protected to IP67 and so are universally applicable in automation, machine building, and machine design. Moreover, these sensors are temperature-compensated up to 70Â°C.

The major players includes – RDP ELECTROSENSE, INC., IFM EFECTOR, INC., MICRO-EPSILON, TRANS-TEK, INC., COPPER INSTRUMENTS, KENYENCE CORPORATION, COMPTROL INCORPORATED, BRUNSWICK INSTRUMENT, LLC, OMEGA ENGINEERING, INC., AMETEK SOLARTRON METROLOGY, P3 AMERICA, INC., TE CONNECTIVITY LTD, MEASUREMENT, SPECIALTIES, INC., and AMERICAN SENSOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC., amongst others.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Inductive and LVDT Sensors Market for 2020-2024.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Inductive and LVDT Sensors Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Inductive and LVDT Sensors procedures.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

