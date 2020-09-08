Inertial Systems Market 2020 Size,Share Global Forthcoming Developments, Industry Updates, Leading Players,Future Growth, Business Prospects and Future Investments by Forecast to 2024

Global Inertial Systems Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Inertial Systems Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Inertial Systems market.

The Inertial Systems Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The global inertial systems market in defence is expected to register a CAGR of 15.42%, during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The scope of the market covers various holistic solutions offered by the leading vendors of the market. The scope of this report is limited to the type of technology used by leading vendors such as MEMS, fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, vibrating gyro, hemispherical resonator gyro, mechanical inertial navigational systems, among others, and to the type of components being used, such as accelerometers, gyroscopes, IMUs, magnetometer, attitude heading and reference systems, among others. The regions considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Worldwide spending on defence in 2018 is estimated to be USD 1.67 trillion, with increased spending on guided missiles, submarines, tanks, fighter jets, and many more such weapons. Inertial System is a key component of all such weapons. So, as the defence budgets keep increasing across the world, the demand for inertial systems will keep increasing.

The growth of inertial systems can be attributed to the increasing demand for accuracy in navigation and emergence of MEMS systems. Furthermore, the increasing modernization of weaponry with the advent of smart weapons and advanced tanks is also a key driver for the market as inertial sensors are the major component of the technology.

High Investments in Defence & Military to Drive the Inertial Systems Market

Spending on defence applications dominated the market in 2017 and is expected to follow suit during the forecasted period, as well. Small-diameter missiles, underwater navigators, and unmanned aerial vehicles are primarily the applications driving the growth of high-end MEMS sensors in military applications. Boeingâ€™s recent aerospace study revealed that over the next three decades there would be a demand for 35,200 new jet aircrafts across the world; the net market value is estimated to be more than USD 4.8 trillion. Asia-Pacific region is expected to account for more than 30% of the demand in the next three decades, with China emerging as major manufacturing base. The defence and aerospace sectors in the US and European markets have reached maturity, whereas a huge demand is expected from the Asia-Pacific region in the coming years.

To meet the increasing demand for IMUs and AHRS systems for military applications, the market players are producing custom MEMS-based accelerometers with improved bias stability. MEMS technology provides high performance at a low-cost with a small size for high-end military and aerospace applications. Tactical grade inertial applications, high-stability military, aerospace, and industrial tilt applications will increase the demand for inertial systems further and the market is expected to have a strong potential growth during the forecast period.

MEMS (MICRO ELECTRO MECHANICAL SYSTEM)

Since 1950, MEMS is being continuously developed for providing newer solutions for different verticals. Micro mechanical device is fixed with an electronic system and is assembled through an integrated circuit. The process of micro machining involves the materials being shaped by cutting away micro layers, and is termed as Micro Electro Mechanical System (MEMS). MEMS comprises of sensors and electronics devices on a common silicon element. Silicon is the main material used in MEMS, as it showcases semiconductor, commercial, and physical properties.

MEMS technology provides an interface to control the surrounding environment with the help of accelerometers and pressure sensors. It also helps in gathering information from the environment by measuring magnetic and mechanical cases. It makes use of sensors to enhance the response and to cater end-user requirements. It is a revolutionary technology and is constructing synergy between fields, like biology and microelectronics. The main advantages of MEMS technology are the high performance, miniaturization, cost efficiency, and low power consumption.

North America to Hold the Largest Market Size

North America held the highest share of the market in 2017. The primary demand for inertial systems is observed in the maritime sector and the aircraft industry, for both commercial and defence purposes. US allocates the maximum budget for defence spending and in 2016, US defence spending was more than USD 611 billion, which represented 36% of the total world military expenditure (USD 1686 billion). Due to global political situation and conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq, the United States Department of Defence cut down its defence budget, but nonetheless, the decrease in military spending is expected to be offset by the steady growth in aerospace and land-based applications in US. The market for inertial systems is driven by increase in the production of helicopters and commercial aircrafts. It is estimated that for the next 20 years, the number of large commercial planes will grow at a rate of 3.5% per year, to reach a total of 34,000 units valued at USD 4.5 trillion.

Key Developments

â€¢November 2017 – UTC Aerospace Systems announced a definitive agreement to acquire Rockwell Collins for USD140.00 per share. This acquisition is aimed at catering the demand of a rapidly evolving aerospace industry for the production of intelligent and connected aircrafts

â€¢October 2017 – KVH launched next-generation, advanced maritime broadband network, joined by service partner, Intelsat S.A. The network will triple, and in some cases increase by a multiple of six, the data speeds for its maritime customers

â€¢September 2017 – Northrop Grumman announced to acquire Orbital ATK for approximately USD 7.8 billion. This acquisition is aimed at strategically combining Northop and Orbitalâ€™s to enhance and complement the companyâ€™s capabilities in the aerospace and defence sector

The major players include – ANALOG DEVICES INC., ST MICROELECTRONICS, INVENSENSE INC., BOSCH SENSORTEC GMBH, SAFRAN GROUP and HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC., amongst others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

â€¢Current and future inertial systems market in defence outlook in the developed and emerging markets

â€¢Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porterâ€™s five forces analysis

â€¢The segment that is expected to dominate the market

â€¢Regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period

â€¢Identifying the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players

â€¢3-month analyst support, along with the Market Estimate sheet (in Excel)

Customization of the Report

â€¢This report can be customized to meet your requirements. Please connect with our representative, who will ensure you get a report that suits your needs.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Inertial Systems Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Inertial Systems.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Inertial Systems Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Inertial Systems procedures.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

