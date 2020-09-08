Inertial Systems Market 2020 Size,Share Global Manufactures, Consumption, Drivers, Top Leading Countries, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast to 2024

Global Inertial Systems Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Inertial Systems Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Inertial Systems market.

The Inertial Systems Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The inertial systems market in transportation is expected to register a CAGR of 11.28% over the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The market report covers various holistic solutions offered by the leading vendors of the market. The scope of this report is limited to the type of products offered by leading vendors, such as MEMS, sensors, to the type of components being used in the products, such as accelerometers, gyroscopes, IMUs, and to the type of applications for which inertial systems in transportation are used, such as navigation, infotainment & telematics, active & passive safety, theft detection, motion detection, skid & stability control, among others. The regions considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Inertial sensors are being used increasingly in the transportation market. They are being used to increase the safety features, improve performance, and reduce cost. They are being used in ABS, airbag deployment, helping the stability of the vehicle, anti-theft, and in many other features. With more than 94 million vehicles produced in 2016, there is a huge demand for the inertial systems in this industry.

Micro Electro Mechanical System (MEMS)

MEMS was started in 1950 and is being continuously developed for providing newer solutions for automotive. Silicon is the main material used in MEMS as it showcases semiconductor, commercial, and physical properties. MEMS comprises of sensors and electronics devices on a common silicon element.

A growing population of car owners is looking for enhanced vehicle features for better safety, comfort, and stability within the cars. This is the major growth driver of MEMS market. Moreover, the governments are imposing stringent regulations towards the standards for vehicle fuel efficiency and emission standards. As a result of it, major players in the automotive market are increasingly striving to meet the standards through adoption of MEMS, thereby, escalating the demand for automotive MEMS in the market.

MEMS are increasingly being used in various applications, such as parking brakes sensing, anti-theft sensing, efficient engine management, tire pressure sensing, rollover & skidding detection, efficient engine management, and many more.

Increase in Automotive Production

The global automotive production reached 94.64 million in 2017, mostly dominated by cars production. As the disposable income of people is increasing, the demand for features and luxuries in the cars is growing. Moreover, the technological advances, including interactive safety systems, vehicle connectivity, and self-driving cars, will change the image of the automotive industry. The automobile will need to compete in a digital world and that will demand new expertise.

Navigation is one application which is gaining much traction in the automotive industry. A high level of accuracy and reliability are the prime features of a navigational system. Inertial navigational systems have a distinct advantage over other forms of navigation systems in terms of their lack of dependence on external aids to determine the rotation and acceleration of a moving object. Navigational systems are inherently suited for use in integrated navigation, control, and guidance of vehicles in challenging environs. Unlike GPS and other kinds of navigation systems, inertial systems can retain their performance even under difficult conditions. Inertial measurement units (IMU) are well suited for navigational systems to calculate several metrics.

Key Developments

â€¢February 2018 – STMicroelectronics launched the worldâ€™s first multi-frequency satellite-navigation receiver chipset suitable for safety-critical automotive applications and high accuracy positioning at the decimeter-level and centimeter-level for PPP (Precise Point Positioning) and RTK (Real Time Kinematic) applications. It provides high-quality raw GNSS data for PPP and RTK algorithm, which allows accurate positioning and rapid convergence time worldwide.

â€¢November 2017 – Analog Devices launched a series of five high-performance IMUs that address the navigation-related and safety-related needs of industrial applications in several emerging markets, while also reducing their system complexity and cost.

The major players include – ANALOG DEVICES INC., ST MICROELECTRONICS, INVENSENSE INC., BOSCH SENSORTEC GMBH, SAFRAN GROUP, and HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC., amongst others.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

