Infant Food Ingredients Market Size, Share, Growth, Revenue, Global Industry Analysis and Future Demand | Fortune Business Insights™

The global infant food ingredients market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Infant Food Ingredients Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Dairy-based Ingredients, Cereals-based Ingredients), Form (Dried Baby Food Ingredients, Prepared Baby Food Ingredients) and Geography Forecast till 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other infant food ingredients market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Some of the key companies that are present in Global Infant Food Ingredients Market are;

Arla Foods amba,

Glanbia plc,

Carbery Food Ingredients Limited,

Limagrain Céréales Ingrédients,

Cargill,

Synutra,

Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd., and Groupe Lactalis S.A.

On the basis of type, the market is classified into dairy-based ingredients, cereals-based ingredients, and others. The dairy segment was dominating the global market in 2018. The trend witnessed is unlikely to change and the segment is foreseen to witness promising growth during the forecast period 2019-2026. Owing to dairy product’s benefits such as compositional similarity and robust demand scenario and its nutritional profile are expected to propel growth.

Skimmed milk powder is the most common ingredient used in infant formula. Besides this, ingredients such as whey, lactose, and others are highly proffered by millennial mothers and Generations X. This is further expected to fuel the demand for infant food ingredients. The cereal segment is also foreseen to witness promising growth. The rising trend of consuming functional food is expected to contribute towards market growth.

China’s Abandonment of Single Child Policy to Fuel Demand

In terms of region, the infant food ingredients market in Asia Pacific has witnessed fast growth. The region is foreseen to gain during the forecast period. China is the major reason for Asia Pacific market’s growth. Easy availability of infant formula is a factor likely to contribute towards market growth. Moreover, abandonment of single child policy in China is anticipated to fuel demand in the market. Europe holds a considerable share in the global infant food ingredients market. Owing to improvement in retail landscape, the region is foreseen to witness promising growth over the forecast period. Additionally, increasing employees in some nations such as France, Germany, and others is likely to enable growth in the market. North America is anticipated to expand over the forecast period. Rising awareness in the region about eating healthy and nutrition food is likely to contribute towards market expansion.

Regional Analysis for Infant Food Ingredients Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Infant Food Ingredients Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Infant Food Ingredients Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Infant Food Ingredients Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

