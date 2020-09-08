Infrared Receivers Market Analysis, Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts 2026|, ,

Infrared Receivers Market Los Angeles, United State– The research study presented in this report offers a complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Infrared Receivers market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Infrared Receivers market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Infrared Receivers Market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Infrared Receivers market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Infrared Receivers market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.
Our PESTLE, Porter’s Five Forces, and SWOT analyses give a thorough presentation of the global Infrared Receivers market from different perspectives and angles. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Infrared Receivers market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Infrared Receivers market. All findings and data on the global Infrared Receivers market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Infrared Receivers market available in different regions and countries.
Key Players of the Global Infrared Receivers Market
Samsung Electro-Mechanics Panasonic Vishay LG Innotek Optek Infineon Microchip Technology ROHM TXC Viking Hirose Electric Tadiran Batteries Bivar Hongfa Grayhill American Zettler Carclo Optics
Global Infrared Receivers Market: Segmentation by Product
Minimold Mold Minicast Cast TVCast
Global Infrared Receivers Market: Segmentation by Application
Remote-control Unit Computer TV Set Digital Camera Other
Global Infrared Receivers Market: Segmentation by Region
• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)
• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)
• South America (Brazil etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
Table of Contents
Table of Contents 1 Infrared Receivers Market Overview
1.1 Infrared Receivers Product Overview
1.2 Infrared Receivers Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Minimold
1.2.2 Mold
1.2.3 Minicast
1.2.4 Cast
1.2.5 TVCast
1.3 Global Infrared Receivers Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Infrared Receivers Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Infrared Receivers Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Infrared Receivers Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Infrared Receivers Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Infrared Receivers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Infrared Receivers Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Infrared Receivers Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Infrared Receivers Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Infrared Receivers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Infrared Receivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Infrared Receivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Infrared Receivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Infrared Receivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Infrared Receivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Infrared Receivers Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Infrared Receivers Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Infrared Receivers Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Infrared Receivers Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Infrared Receivers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Infrared Receivers Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Infrared Receivers Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Infrared Receivers Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Infrared Receivers as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Infrared Receivers Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Infrared Receivers Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Infrared Receivers Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Infrared Receivers Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Infrared Receivers Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Infrared Receivers Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Infrared Receivers Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Infrared Receivers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Infrared Receivers Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Infrared Receivers Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Infrared Receivers Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Infrared Receivers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Infrared Receivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Infrared Receivers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Infrared Receivers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Infrared Receivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Infrared Receivers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Infrared Receivers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Infrared Receivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Infrared Receivers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Infrared Receivers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Infrared Receivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Infrared Receivers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Infrared Receivers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Infrared Receivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Infrared Receivers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Infrared Receivers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Infrared Receivers by Application
4.1 Infrared Receivers Segment by Application
4.1.1 Remote-control Unit
4.1.2 Computer
4.1.3 TV Set
4.1.4 Digital Camera
4.1.5 Other
4.2 Global Infrared Receivers Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Infrared Receivers Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Infrared Receivers Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Infrared Receivers Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Infrared Receivers by Application
4.5.2 Europe Infrared Receivers by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Infrared Receivers by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Infrared Receivers by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Infrared Receivers by Application 5 North America Infrared Receivers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Infrared Receivers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Infrared Receivers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Infrared Receivers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Infrared Receivers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Infrared Receivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Infrared Receivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Infrared Receivers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Infrared Receivers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Infrared Receivers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Infrared Receivers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Infrared Receivers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Infrared Receivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Infrared Receivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Infrared Receivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Infrared Receivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Infrared Receivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Infrared Receivers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Infrared Receivers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Infrared Receivers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Infrared Receivers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Infrared Receivers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Infrared Receivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Infrared Receivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Infrared Receivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Infrared Receivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Infrared Receivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Infrared Receivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Infrared Receivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Infrared Receivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Infrared Receivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Infrared Receivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Infrared Receivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Infrared Receivers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Infrared Receivers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Infrared Receivers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Infrared Receivers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Infrared Receivers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Infrared Receivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Infrared Receivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Infrared Receivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Infrared Receivers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Infrared Receivers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Infrared Receivers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Infrared Receivers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Infrared Receivers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Infrared Receivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Infrared Receivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 U.A.E Infrared Receivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Infrared Receivers Business
10.1 Samsung Electro-Mechanics
10.1.1 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Corporation Information
10.1.2 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Infrared Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Infrared Receivers Products Offered
10.1.5 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Recent Development
10.2 Panasonic
10.2.1 Panasonic Corporation Information
10.2.2 Panasonic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Panasonic Infrared Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.5 Panasonic Recent Development
10.3 Vishay
10.3.1 Vishay Corporation Information
10.3.2 Vishay Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Vishay Infrared Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Vishay Infrared Receivers Products Offered
10.3.5 Vishay Recent Development
10.4 LG Innotek
10.4.1 LG Innotek Corporation Information
10.4.2 LG Innotek Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 LG Innotek Infrared Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 LG Innotek Infrared Receivers Products Offered
10.4.5 LG Innotek Recent Development
10.5 Optek
10.5.1 Optek Corporation Information
10.5.2 Optek Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Optek Infrared Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Optek Infrared Receivers Products Offered
10.5.5 Optek Recent Development
10.6 Infineon
10.6.1 Infineon Corporation Information
10.6.2 Infineon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Infineon Infrared Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Infineon Infrared Receivers Products Offered
10.6.5 Infineon Recent Development
10.7 Microchip Technology
10.7.1 Microchip Technology Corporation Information
10.7.2 Microchip Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Microchip Technology Infrared Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Microchip Technology Infrared Receivers Products Offered
10.7.5 Microchip Technology Recent Development
10.8 ROHM
10.8.1 ROHM Corporation Information
10.8.2 ROHM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 ROHM Infrared Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 ROHM Infrared Receivers Products Offered
10.8.5 ROHM Recent Development
10.9 TXC
10.9.1 TXC Corporation Information
10.9.2 TXC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 TXC Infrared Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 TXC Infrared Receivers Products Offered
10.9.5 TXC Recent Development
10.10 Viking
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Infrared Receivers Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Viking Infrared Receivers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Viking Recent Development
10.11 Hirose Electric
10.11.1 Hirose Electric Corporation Information
10.11.2 Hirose Electric Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Hirose Electric Infrared Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Hirose Electric Infrared Receivers Products Offered
10.11.5 Hirose Electric Recent Development
10.12 Tadiran Batteries
10.12.1 Tadiran Batteries Corporation Information
10.12.2 Tadiran Batteries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 Tadiran Batteries Infrared Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Tadiran Batteries Infrared Receivers Products Offered
10.12.5 Tadiran Batteries Recent Development
10.13 Bivar
10.13.1 Bivar Corporation Information
10.13.2 Bivar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 Bivar Infrared Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Bivar Infrared Receivers Products Offered
10.13.5 Bivar Recent Development
10.14 Hongfa
10.14.1 Hongfa Corporation Information
10.14.2 Hongfa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 Hongfa Infrared Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Hongfa Infrared Receivers Products Offered
10.14.5 Hongfa Recent Development
10.15 Grayhill
10.15.1 Grayhill Corporation Information
10.15.2 Grayhill Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 Grayhill Infrared Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Grayhill Infrared Receivers Products Offered
10.15.5 Grayhill Recent Development
10.16 American Zettler
10.16.1 American Zettler Corporation Information
10.16.2 American Zettler Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.16.3 American Zettler Infrared Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 American Zettler Infrared Receivers Products Offered
10.16.5 American Zettler Recent Development
10.17 Carclo Optics
10.17.1 Carclo Optics Corporation Information
10.17.2 Carclo Optics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.17.3 Carclo Optics Infrared Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 Carclo Optics Infrared Receivers Products Offered
10.17.5 Carclo Optics Recent Development 11 Infrared Receivers Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Infrared Receivers Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Infrared Receivers Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
