Insulating Gloves Market 2020 is Expected to Surge with XX% CAGR by 2026 | According to Business Outlook, Top Companies, Key Regions, Product Demand, Market Size & Growth, Analytical Research Report

Honeywell Safety

Ansell

GB Industries

YOTSUGI CO., LTD.

Regeltex

Secura B.C.

Boddingtons Electrical

Hubbell Power Systems

Binamé Electroglove

Carhartt

Stanco Safety Products

Derancourt

Protective Industrial Products (PIP)

Dipped Products PLC (DPL)

Cementex

Balmoral Engineering

Saf-T-Gard

Macron Safety

Magid Glove

Mcr Safety

Sicame

DECO Industrial Gloves

Insulating gloves offer personal protection against electrical shocks when working on or near live wires. Six classes of gloves, differing in electrical characteristics, are provided and are designated as Class 00, Class 0, Class 1, Class 2, Class 3, and Class 4.

Increasing construction industry growth propelling requirement for worker protection measure along with manufacturing business performance are instigating global industrial safety gloves market share. Rising awareness in countries including China, India, Brazil and South Africa owing to economic growth and industrialization are stimulating product demand.

U.S. Department of Labor and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) administrate and implement (OSH) Act regarding protection of worker’s health and safety across the nation. Improved industry protection measure and organizational protocol comprise of health concern along with security guidelines are strictly followed by workers & employee in maintaining product quality, will foster industry growth.

Global industry share is highly consolidated in nature owing to leading companies captured around 60% market share in 2017. The major companies include Latexx Partners, Supermax Corporation, Hartalega, Ansell and Top Gloves are major participants. Other players including Honeywell International, MCR, Acme, Riverstone Holdings, Longcane Industries, Rubberex, Towa Corporation, RFB, and Showa are contributing in market share. Increasing competition giving rise for the necessity to introduce wide range in new product development to improve competitive edge.

The global Insulating Gloves market is valued at 248.4 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 343.8 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Insulating Gloves volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Insulating Gloves market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan et

Low Voltage Insulating Gloves

Medium Voltage Insulating Gloves

High Voltage Insulating Gloves

Electrical and Electronics

Automotive Industry

Power Industry

Communication Industry

Others

