Insurance Telematics Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact | Worldwide Overview By Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players Research Report Analysis

Global “Insurance Telematics Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Insurance Telematics in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Insurance Telematics Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Insurance Telematics Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. Insurance Telematics Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Insurance Telematics Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Insurance Telematics including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

Get a Sample PDF of Insurance Telematics Market 2020

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Insurance Telematics Market:-

Agero

Inc.

Aplicom Oy

Masternaut Ltd

MiX Telematics Ltd

Octo Telematics S.p.A

Sierra Wireless

Inc.

Telogis

Inc.

TomTom Telematics BV

Trimble Navigation Limited

Verizon Enterprise Solutions

Inc.

Meta System S.p.A

Intelligent Mechatronic Systems

The Global Insurance Telematics market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

The global insurance telematics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.49%, over the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The regions considered within the scope of the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Owing to the increasing smartphones penetration, escalating applications of IoT, rising adoption of cloud computing buoyed by the developments in in-car connectivity at optimal costs, and favorable government regulations supporting consumers, particularly in case of safety and security about vehicles, are the major factors driving the market for insurance telematics. The deployment of insurance telematics applications on the cloud or dedicated data center infrastructure has been an upward trend over the recent past. The cloud-based deployment of insurance telematics solutions is essential as it offers a flexible and scalable infrastructure to handle multiple devices and analyze the huge data emerging from multiple sensors installed on vehicles.

However, lack of awareness about advanced technologies and security concerns related to the cloud, and mobile technologies and the privacy of individuals are the major factors which may hinder the growth of the market.

Increasing Adoption Of Mobile Telematics By Insurance Companies To Propel The Market Growth

With the evolution of technology, automobiles and mobile devices are witnessing increased integration, and mobile telematics systems are having an intense impact on the automotive industry as they allow insurers to learn more about their customers. One of the fascinating areas of growth is mobile-based data collection and the use of smartphones to learn about driver behavior. The usage-based insurance (UBI) and insurance telematics are completely changing the way insurance industry functions with expected customer demands for UBI to grow over 140 million subscribers globally by 2023, according to IMS. Telematics devices installed in a vehicle enable an insurance provider to have more precise information to rate driver’s premiums, such as the time of day while driving, on-road activity (including braking and cornering speed or acceleration), and the amount of time spent behind the wheel. Furthermore, mobile-based software application distribution systems are so readily available, it’s relatively simple for insurance providers to launch telematics-based programs for their clients. Custom apps provide insurance providers with an easy way to offer clients training, coaching, and advice.

Pay-How-You-Drive (PHYD) To Mark a Significant Trend in the Market

Manufacturers are engaged in producing faster and more powerful vehicles, which are connected and have the ability of autopilot. In the process of evolution, the insurance companies are offering newer and upgraded insurance plans to support the growing connected cars industry. With insurers and policyholders swiftly embracing new technologies and looking for ways to reduce costs, Pay-How-You-Drive (PHYD) insurance offerings will expand across the globe over the coming years, with innovative insurers leading the way. The sale of car insurance based on telematics, including PHYD policies, has increased significantly over the past year as it is a behavior-based insurance plan that takes into account the driving behavior patterns. The PHYD model incorporates a large number of parameters allowing the accurate estimation of the risk involved with the driving. The outcome of the PHYD model can be an individual risk indicator that will depict the risk associated with the driving behaviour of a user. Many organizations in major countries such as the United States, Canada, France, Japan, Germany, etc. have started using PHYD telematics to manage insurance costs for their fleets. This includes government and commercial fleet, public transportations, driving schools, etc.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Insurance Telematics Market in the Forecast Period

The North American insurance telematics market is currently in a strong growth phase, with the United States being one of the frontrunners. The market in the region is primarily impacted by the evolution of new insurance ecosystem, which includes the growth of embedded telematics solutions and increasing adoption by carriers and individuals. The regulatory changes are also supporting the adoption rate of telematics. Automotive manufacturers are increasingly integrating telematics to monitor system failures and vehicle performance. In the United States, the number of new vehicles sold with embedded telematics is likely to reach 80% of cars on the road. The increase in vehicles with embedded devices is expected to reduce device prices, encourage innovation and make it easier for insurers and customers to adopt insurance telematics products. Moreover, rapid innovations in mobile technology and connectivity are also impacting the telematics-supported insurance market. Smartphone penetration in North America is growing exponentially, and its ability to wirelessly connect to onboard devices using Bluetooth, is expected to fuel the insurance telematics growth. This is easy for insurers: to use mobile telematics applications to track the driving activity and behaviors of anyone with a smartphone.

Get a Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/12884741

The global Insurance Telematics market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Highlighted points of Insurance Telematics Market Size:

Covers the varying market dynamics of the industry.

In-depth analysis of market risks, opportunities, limitations, and growth of the market.

Includes market driving and restraining factors.

Participants profiles along with product description, overview, and business data.

Include details of five years of forecast analysis by types, regions, and applications.

Key Developments in the Insurance Telematics Market:

● March 2017 – Trimble and Caterpillar Inc. partnered to bring on-highway telematics to construction operations. The collaboration extended Caterpillar’s CAT Connect solutions to include Trimble’s real-time, truck fleet visibility and monitoring capabilities, and enabled both on-highway and off-highway fleet management.● August 2017 – Octo Telematics and Agero Inc. had partnered to deliver an integrated crash management solution to enable carriers to respond more proactively and quickly to any crash situation, and will permit insurance carriers to improve First Notice of Loss (FNOL) services and savings. The strategic partnership provides carriers with a greater ability to reduce the overall cost of claims while improving customer satisfaction.

Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12884741

This Insurance Telematics Market Research/analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

Which Manufacturing Technology is Used for Insurance Telematics? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Insurance Telematics Market? What’s Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Insurance Telematics Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Insurance Telematics Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Insurance Telematics Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Insurance Telematics Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Insurance Telematics Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What About Import and Export?

What Is Insurance Telematics Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Insurance Telematics Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Insurance Telematics Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, Marketing Channels for Insurance Telematics Industry?

Reasons to Purchase the Report● Impact of growth of cloud applications on the market● Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s Five Forces analysis● Growth of various telematics solutions, such as smartphones and hybrid solutions● Regional analysis of the market● Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players● 3 month analyst support, along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel)

Purchase this report (Price 4250 USD for a single-user license) @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/purchase/12884741

Finally, the report Global Insurance Telematics Market 2020 describes the Insurance Telematics industry expansion game plan, the Insurance Telematics industry knowledge supply, appendix, analysis findings, and the conclusion.

About 360 Market Updates:

360 Market Updates is a credible source for gaining the market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs. At 360 Market Updates, our objective is to provide a platform for many top-notch market research firms worldwide to publish their research reports, as well as helping the decision-makers in finding the most suitable market research solutions under one roof. Our aim is to provide the best solution that matches the exact customer requirements. This drives us to provide you with custom or syndicated research reports.

Contact Info: –

360 Market Updates

Mr. Ajay More

USA: +1 424 253 0807

UK: +44 203 239 8187

[email protected]

Food Nanotechnology Market Size 2020 – Industry Size, Growth Factors, Top Leaders, Development Strategy, Future Trends, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast 2025

Homosalate Market Size 2020 Industry Share, Size, Revenue, Latest Trends, Business Boosting Strategies, CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2025 – 360 Market Updates

Homosalate Market Size 2020 Industry Share, Size, Revenue, Latest Trends, Business Boosting Strategies, CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2025 – 360 Market Updates

Homosalate Market Size 2020 Industry Share, Size, Revenue, Latest Trends, Business Boosting Strategies, CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2025 – 360 Market Updates

Banknote Printing Machine Market Size 2020 Analysis by Industry Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth, Development and Forecast by 2025

Methyl Cyanoacrylate Market Size 2020 Research Reports, Industry Size, In-Depth Qualitative Insights, Explosive Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis by 360 Market Updates