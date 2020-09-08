Internet of Things in Retail Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Share, Scope, Stake, Trends, Industry Size, Sales & Revenue, Growth, Opportunities and Demand with Competitive Landscape and Analysis Research Report

Global “Internet of Things in Retail Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Internet of Things in Retail in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Internet of Things in Retail Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Internet of Things in Retail Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Internet of Things in Retail Market:-

Amazon Web Services

Inc.

ARM Holdings PLC

Bsquare

Carriots

Cisco Systems

Inc.

Freescale Semiconductor

Inc.

Google

Inc.

Happiest Minds

IBM

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

PTC Inc.

SAP SE

Zebra Technologies

The global Internet of Things in the retail market was valued at USD 18.53 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 57.28 billion by 2023 witnessing a CAGR of 20.16% during the forecast period of 2018–2023.

The global Internet of Things in the retail market was valued at USD 18.53 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 57.28 billion by 2023 witnessing a CAGR of 20.16% during the forecast period of 2018–2023. The scope of the report is limited to components including hardware and software, and services including managed, and professional. The regions considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The study also emphasizes the benefits of implementation of the Internet of Things in retail by diverse industries and prospects of the same.

Internet of Things helps in connecting various smart devices to ease the operation and sharing of data among peers. There are various smart devices such as sensors, smartphones, and wearables, which collect data from the devices that can be utilized to enhance customer’s experience. Additionally, the use of e-commerce platforms is rapidly increasing owing to the ease of shopping and smartphone penetration in the market, which is likely to boost the market. The increasing need for data analysis and integration of analytics is expected to propel the utilization of the Internet of Things market over the forecast period.

Rising Adoption of Cloud Platform

The adoption of cloud platform is on the rise owing to the ease of storage and sharing with diverse set of people. Furthermore, it offers high security from natural disasters and data loss, which is likely to boost the market over the next six years. The downtime in traditional storage can increase owing to hardware maintenance, whereas cloud offers comparatively less downtime, owing to which, it is highly preferred over its counterpart. This is expected to boost the utilization of cloud platform thereby propelling the market growth over the forecast period.

Managed Services to Exhibit Highest Growth

Managed services are becoming popular owing to companies’ increasing focus on core competencies. Further, the third party companies also offer enhanced data management with regular maintenance, which is likely to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, the organizations outsource their cloud and other IT services in order to increase the competencies. The companies are increasingly investing in managed IT services owing to rising growing retail industry thereby propelling the market.

Asia-Pacific to Show Highest Growth

The rising influx of technology companies coupled with increasing investment in the region is expected to propel the market growth rate. Moreover, the government of various countries in the region are focusing majorly on Internet of Things (IoT) in order to enhance the operations and to develop the nation. This is projected to fuel the market over the next six years. In addition, the disposable income of the consumers in the region is increasing, which is likely to boost the Internet of Things in the retail market. Moreover, the industry players in rigorously investing in Asia-Pacific region owing to rapid increase in potential customers.

Highlighted points of Internet of Things in Retail Market Size:

Covers the varying market dynamics of the industry.

In-depth analysis of market risks, opportunities, limitations, and growth of the market.

Includes market driving and restraining factors.

Participants profiles along with product description, overview, and business data.

Include details of five years of forecast analysis by types, regions, and applications.

Key Developments in the Internet of Things in Retail Market:

•March 2018 – Zebra Technologies launched intelligent desktop printers for healthcare industry to enhance patient care. This will boost the healthcare chain across the globe and bring high influx of income.

