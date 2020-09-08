Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market 2020 Share, Size Global Development Status, Sales Revenue, Emerging Technologies, Key Players Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Industry Expansion Strategies 2024

Global Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years.

The Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The global intrauterine contraceptive devices market is expected to register a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period of 2018-2023. IUDs are small contraceptive devices, often T-shaped, containing either copper or levonorgestrel, which are inserted into the uterus. They are a form of long-acting contraception and are the most effective type of reversible birth control.

Technological Innovations

There are two types of IUDs: medicated (hormone releasing) or unmedicated (inert). The inert IUDs include copper-containing devices in a range of shapes and sizes and a non-medicated polyethylene device. The hormone releasing IUDs either release progesterone or levonorgestrel.

The main advantage of copper IUD is that it provides emergency contraception up to five days after unprotected sex. Currently, it is the most effective form of emergency contraception available. It prevents fertilization or implantation, but does not affect already implanted embryos. It does not contain any hormones and can therefore be used while breastfeeding. Additionally, fertility is regained quickly after the removal of IUD. Copper IUDs are also available in a wider range of sizes and shapes than hormonal IUDs.

The basic mechanism of action of hormonal IUDs is the thickening of cervical mucus, making it impenetrable to sperm. They also prevent ovulation in some users, reduce the ability of sperm to enter the ovum, and thin the endometrial lining. They help reduce or even prevent menstrual bleeding, and can be used to treat menorrhagia (heavy menses), once the pathologic causes of menorrhagia (such as uterine polyps) have been ruled out. These advancements in technology of IUDs are expected to drive the growth of the global IUD market.

Other factors, such as the increasing rate of unintended pregnancies, supportive government initiatives and private firms to prevent unwanted abortions and pregnancies, and effective contraception and less side effects of IUCD are boosting the growth of the market.

High Cost of Treatment

The IUD choice of method may not be opted often because of cost, which is a major constraint to the marketâ€™s growth. Mirena IUD costs approximately USD 400, whereas, Jaydess and copper IUDs cost about USD 325 and USD 80 respectively. Unless covered by insurance, these devices can seem expensive to the majority of the female population. The cost of IUD reflects the payment incurred on research and development, clinical trials, and FDA, by the manufacturers. The other reason for the high cost is the relative length of efficacy of IUDs. As they last for years, such products tend to cost more. However, they cause an economic burden on the women with relatively low or no income. Taking other factors into consideration, an IUD could cost a user as much as USD 1,000, if not covered by a health insurance plan. Some insurance companies are illegally denying coverage of expensive contraceptives like IUD, making it difficult for patients to acquire this safe, effective health-care product. The other factors, such as stringent regulatory and reimbursement policies and threat of causing pelvic inflammatory infection (PID) are hindering the marketâ€™s growth.

Asia-Pacific to Record a Robust CAGR

Due to the increasing unplanned pregnancy and adoption of these devices in the region, Asia-Pacific is expected to register a robust CAGR over the forecast period. Moreover, supportive government initiatives and policies focused on improved healthcare in Asian countries are also supporting the growth of the market. Currently, North America accounts for the largest share, followed by Europe.

Key Developments in the Market

December 2017 – Agile Therapeutics Inc. received a complete response letter from the FDA, for Twirla (AG200-15) for the prevention of pregnancy.

June 2017 – Johnson & Johnson acquired Actelion Company.

Major Players: AGILE THERAPEUTICS, ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC., JOHNSON & JOHNSON LTD, BAYER HEALTHCARE, FUJI LATEX CO. LTD, MYLAN LABORATORIES, MERCK & CO., OKAMATO INDUSTRIES INC., PFIZER, and RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC, among others.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market for 2020-2024.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

Some Major Points from Toc :-

1. Introduction

1.1 Research Phases

1.2 Study Deliverables

1.3 Scope of the Report

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Insights

3.1 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.2.5 Degree of Competition

3.3 Price Analysis

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

5. Market Segmentation and Analysis (Market Size, Growth & Forecast)

5.1 By Product Type

5.2 By Application

5.3 By End-user Industry

7. Future of the Market

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

8.2 Market Share Analysis**

8.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

9. Company Profiles (Overview, Financials**, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

10. Disclaimer

