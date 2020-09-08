Kiosk Market 2020 Share, Size Global Growth Prospects, Trends, Industry Analysis, Key Players and Forecast to 2024

Global Kiosk Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Kiosk Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Kiosk market.

The Kiosk Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The global kiosk market is expected to register a CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period of 2018â€“2023. The scope of the market is limited to the hardware products offered by the vendors in the market.

Kiosk systems are increasingly being employed across many industries to streamline processes and provide better operational flexibility. Major players across various industries are increasingly investing in kiosks, as technological advancements and the integration of more advanced software is allowing for a more interactive and intuitive experience for consumers, which is set to boost the adoption of kiosks across the globe. However, increasing security concerns could hinder the growth of the market. Instances like the recent ransomware attack, WannaCry, has made consumers wary of vulnerabilities in the existing infrastructure. This coupled with the high initial investment required, and maintenance costs of kiosks could challenge the growth of the market.

Vending Kiosks to Hold a Significant Share

While traditional vending machines represent a mature industry with sluggish growth rate, the high-tech kiosks are expected to have a prosperous forecast period. Owing to the flexibility and space constraints, vending kiosks provide competition to the existing small and medium scale convenience stores and stands selling food and beverage. Food and drinks contribute to the major share of the vending machines, followed by DVD rentals, which require the presence of manual labor in the kiosk to interact with the consumer. The growth of the DVD rentals has slowed down significantly, due to the emergence of online streaming services. The increase in product offerings in vending machines and a rise in the number of beverage manufacturers selling their products through exclusive smart vending machines are crucial for the growth of intelligent vending machine market. Large beverage manufacturers such as Coca-Cola and PepsiCo use their smart vending machines to sell their exclusive product lines. Rising consumption of cold beverages trend is expected to aid the market growth.

Growing Tourism to Drive the Market for Kiosks in China

The tourism industry in China has experienced unprecedented growth in the past few years. Reform in China and open policy, supported by increasing economic growth of the country has boosted the tourism industry. China is the fourth most visited country in the world with an estimated 60 million tourists visiting it in 2016. This number has grown significantly compared to 2015 with over a 4.2% rise. Tourism industry generated more than CNY 3.420 billion in 2015. Tourists visiting this country are increasingly looking for technological solutions that help them buy products and services. This is providing a huge demand for kiosks in this country. Many retailers and other service providers in places with high concentration of tourists are increasingly employing kiosk systems, which eliminate the communication barrier and provide easy services for the tourists. Tourists visiting the country are also preferring these systems as they offer familiar operations and are easy to use. China is expected to become the country with the largest tourism industry by 2020, thus providing a huge opportunity to explore and grow rapidly in this region.

Key Developments in the Market

March 2018: Korean crypto exchange Bithumb, South Koreaâ€™s largest cryptocurrency is entering the retail kiosk business to accelerate crypto adoption in the country. These order-taking and payment facilitating kiosks will be placed in restaurants and cafes for customers to browse menus, place orders, and pay for food.

March 2018: Walmart is increasing the number of store locations with a CarSaver car-selling kiosk. CarSaver will also help customers sell their cars by offering cash from a network of dealers who place bids. The retailer has also announced plans to increase the number of self-serving kiosks across its retail stores.

The major players include -SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS, NCR CORPORATION, NEXCOM INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD, KIOSK INFORMATION SYSTEMS, SHENZHEN LEAN KIOSK SYSTEM CO.LTD, SZZT ELECTRONICS CO., LTD, KINGLEADER TECHNOLOGY COMPANY, GUANGZHOU LIQI INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CO., SHENZHEN HUNGHUI IT CO., LTD, IER SAS, and SLABB, INC., amongst others.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Kiosk Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Kiosk.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Kiosk Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

