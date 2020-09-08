Krill Oil Market 2020: Analysis, Top Companies, Size, Share, Demand and Opportunity To 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Krill Oil Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,”. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global krill oil market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

Krill, also known as Euphausia superb, are tiny, shrimp-like crustaceans found mostly in the oceans. The oil extracted from krill is mainly present in liquid, capsules, and soft gels form. It helps in reducing blood pressure and cholesterol levels, maintaining heart health, and improving metabolism. Krill oil is rich in astaxanthin, which improves immunity and minimizes muscle inflammation. As a result, it is extensively used in dietary supplements, functional food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, etc.

Market Trends

The increasing geriatric population and growing incidences of gastrointestinal disorders are propelling the demand for krill oil. Additionally, rising consumer awareness towards several health benefits of krill oil further escalates the product demand. The growing consumption of gelatin capsules to ensure oil-soluble nutrient delivery with minimal gastrointestinal irritation is also driving the market. Krill oil is also utilized in infant formula as it contains eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) that enhance infant brain development. Moreover, the growing trend of pet humanization and concerns towards pet health has further increased the demand for krill oil in pet food and supplements. Furthermore, krill oil is widely used in the pharmaceutical industry due to its high content of omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids. Also, several innovations in the oil extraction technology and growing krill fish cultivation across several geographic locations is projected to bolster the krill oil market.

Krill Oil Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Aker Biomarine Antarctic AS

Coastside Bio Resources

Ergomax B.V.

Krill Canada Sales Corporation

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc

Norwegian Fish Oil AS

NutriGold Inc.

NWC Naturals Inc.

Nutracode LLC

Qingdao Kangjing Marine Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Rimfrost AS

Schiff Nutrition International Inc. (Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc).

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, application and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Liquid

Softgels

Capsules

Breakup by Application:

Dietary Supplements

Animal Feed

Functional Foods and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

