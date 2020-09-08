Lab Automation in Clinical Diagnostics Market Share, Size Global Manufactures, Consumption, Drivers, Top Leading Countries, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast to 2024

Global Lab Automation in Clinical Diagnostics Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Lab Automation in Clinical Diagnostics Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Lab Automation in Clinical Diagnostics market.

The Lab Automation in Clinical Diagnostics Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The global lab automation in clinical diagnostics market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.91 %, during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). Lab automation in clinical Diagnosis involves the use of dedicated workstations and software to program instruments to automate routine laboratory procedures. With the advent of technology, automation is now possible in multiplex testing, in addition to activities like microplate automation. Newborn screening is another field where extensive use of automation combined with software packages to identify complex metabolites is employed. In this immensely competitive world, squeezing the maximum efficiency out of every department, including the R & D labs, is a constant issue. Clinical diagnostics involves testing a wide variety of samples ranging from blood to DNA. This requires a significant level of automation in order to achieve the required results consistently. Multiplex testing is the norm of the hour with an emphasis being laid on increasing the number of assays analyzed per unit time.

Digital Transformation for Laboratories with IoT is Augmenting Market Growth

Technological innovations have improved productivity of clinical labs. With the increasing reliance on technology based systems and drastic growth of internet driven processes is driving the need for automation. Digital transformation – connecting devices with internet ensures remote monitoring, alerts, remote control, and notifications for everything (from temperature to threats). Using manual systems always exposes to the risk of errors, these systems collects data digitally and accurately, which would reduce the time by 60 percent. Using IoT provides with capabilities, such as data collection and analysis, which has a huge potential impact, as the data can be monitored according to the actual consumption (quantitative and qualitative perspective), hence, providing quality management. Laboratories can maintain data through high levels of security while providing accurate and unhampered data through IoT.

Automated plate handlers holds Largest Market Share

Automated plate handlers are used in laboratory environments, integrated through hardware and software with microplate readers. Plate handlers deliver up to 20-30 plates with integrated software’s, which control the plate reader. The capability to operate with multiple instruments has allowed the plate handlers to express an increased speed and capacity. With recent advancements in technology, the major players in the market have been able to develop microplate handlers with integrated vision and dynamic learning ability that can provide the machines independent capability to learn from previous operations, and further boost the work envelope by more than 25%. Fluorescence detection is developed for detecting microplate. It is more expensive than absorbance detection. In the pattern for fluorescence detection, the sample undergoes illumination through two optical systems.

North America holds the Largest Market Share

The market landscape in North America is extremely dynamic, with a high level of merger and acquisition activities with many high-value deals are still pending. Both manufacturers and clinical laboratories are increasingly vying for smaller specialized niche technology solutions to increase their market share. Further, the rise in the number of clinical or pre-clinical studies has increased the demand for an efficient and cost-effective solutions, such as lab automation, required for the analysis of samples, thus propelling the growth of the market in the United States Stringent regulations for classification of devices imposed by the United States government and the FDA to assure safety and effectiveness, along with the growing demand in the market is also expected to drive lab automation in clinical diagnostics market.

Key Developments in the Market

September 2017 – Agilent announced a platinum sponsorship agreement with LabCentral, biotech innovation hub based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. As a platinum sponsor, Agilent will provide LabCentral’s shared laboratory workspace with a variety of Agilent technology

June 2017 – Roche announced that it would be showcasing new solutions for lab innovation and leadership at the 22nd IFCCâ€“EFLM European Congress of Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicines (EuroMedLab) in Athens. The congress will offer the opportunity to experience first-hand Rocheâ€™s latest technological advancements in diagnostics technology and solutions, including the Roche Integrated Core Lab (ICL)

The major players include – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, BECKMAN COULTER, HUDSON ROBOTICS, BECTON DICKINSON, SYNCHRON LAB AUTOMATION, AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, SIEMENS HEALTHCARE, TECAN GROUP LTD, PERKINELMER, BIO-RAD, ROCHE HOLDING AG, EPPENDORF AG, SHIMADZU CORPORATION, AURORA BIOMED, amongst others.

