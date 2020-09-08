Lab-grown Meat Market Size, Share, Growth, Revenue, Global Industry Analysis and Future Demand | Fortune Business Insights™

The global lab-grown meat market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Lab-grown Meat Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Beef, Pork, Poultry, Seafood), Application (Food Retail, Food service Channels), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other lab-grown meat market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Some of the key players operating in the global lab-grown meat market are

Aleph Farms

Mosa Meat

Just Inc.

Meatable

Memphis Meats

SuperMeat and Finless Foods.

The region is further expected to emerge dominant over the forecast period 2019-2026. Consumers in the region are gaining awareness about harmful effects of red meat products. This in response is anticipated to encourage the adoption of lab-grown meat products.

The U.S. also offers great potential for expansion of the market owing to the high consumption of duck products in the nation. Duck products are very popular also among Chinese population. This is anticipated to enable growth in the Asia Pacific lab-grown meat market. The region is also likely to gain from increasing startups in the region.

For instance, Aleph Farms announced the production of a lab-grown meat product, meat-steak. The product was specially developed with bovine cells to attain the perfect flavor and texture similar to cow-borne counterpart. The product was launched in 2018 and is facilitating the adoption of lab-grown meat products.

Regional Analysis for Lab-grown Meat Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Lab-grown Meat Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Lab-grown Meat Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Lab-grown Meat Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

