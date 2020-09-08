Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors market for 2020-2025.

The “Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

Texas Instruments

STMicroelectronics

PMD Technologies

Infineon

PrimeSense (Apple)

MESA (Heptagon)

Melexis

Intersil

Canesta (Microsoft)

Espros Photonics

TriDiCam

Broadcom Limited. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

RF-Modulated Light Sources

Range Gated Imagers

Direct Time-Of-Flight Imagers On the basis of the end users/applications,

Automotive

Industrial

Healthcare

Smart Advertising

Entertainment