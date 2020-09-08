Learning Management System (LMS) Market 2020 Size,Share Global Current and Future Plans, Future Growth, Regional Trend, Leading Players Updates, Industry Demand by Forecast to 2024

Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Learning Management System (LMS) Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Learning Management System (LMS) market.

The Learning Management System (LMS) Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The global learning management system market was valued at USD 6.92 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach a value of USD 23.21 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 22.35% over the forecast period of 2018â€“2023. The scope of the report includes insights on the solutions offered by major players including providers of hardware, professional services, and integration solutions. The regions included in this study are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The study also offers insights on various end-user verticals, application, delivery mode and deployment model, and user type segmentation.

Adoption of BYOD Policies by Corporates

Globally, organizations are opting e-learning services for educating and training their employees owing to the incurring expenses of the traditional teaching methods. Adoption of BYOD in the organization culture facilitates organizations with benefits, such as cost savings, innovation, and productivity, along with access to online training materials, directly to the employeesâ€™ devices supporting smart learning. Furthermore, the increased compatibility of learning management system with mobile devices and social learning have mandated the corporates to adopt BYOD culture. These policies are anticipated to drive the growth of the market.

Cloud-based Deployment Model to Lead the Market

The cloud-based deployment model is expected to lead the market over the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption among large enterprises and SMEs. The organizations are switching to the cloud-based so that they can focus more on their core competencies and have least worries about their assets getting obsolete with fast-evolving technology. Moreover, SMEs are also adopting the cloud-based deployment model due to its cost efficiency. For instance, rapid adoption of LMS in the education sector due to the growing awareness of distance learning and quality education are also contributing to the growth of the cloud-based deployment model.

North America Holds Highest Market Share

North America has dominated the global LMS market, owing to the early adoption of the technology in the education sector. The academic as well commercial adoption has been higher in the region with the technological support reaching earlier and the high affordability ratio in the region. Moreover, flowing investments in technological advancements, coupled with the increasing trend toward e-learning courses in major universities, are affecting the growth of the market. With established networking facility, the United States maintained the majority share of e-learning, which, in turn, is expected to bolster the growth of the North American LMS market.

Key Developments in the Market

â€¢February 2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand, a company into cloud-based learning and human capital management software, announced that the University of Tennessee (UT) System has selected the companyâ€™s learning and extended enterprise solutions to provide crucial training for its faculty and staff across six campuses and institutes, as well as certification programs for external stakeholders.

The major players include – BLACKBOARD, INC., CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC., D2L CORPORATION, IBM CORPORATION, MCGRAW-HILL COMPANIES, ORACLE CORPORATION, PEARSON PLC, SABA SOFTWARE, INC., SAP SE, and XEROX CORPORATION, amongst others.

Reasons to Purchase the Report

â€¢Current and future global learning management system market outlook.

â€¢Performance of various segments in the market.

â€¢Analyzing different perspectives of the market with the help of Porterâ€™s Five Forces Analysis.

â€¢Segments and sub-segments expected to dominate the market.

â€¢Regions expected to witness expedited growth during the forecast period.

â€¢Latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

â€¢3-month analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in Excel).

Customization of the Report

â€¢This report can be customized to meet your requirements. Please connect with our representative, who will ensure you get a report that suits your needs.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Learning Management System (LMS).

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Learning Management System (LMS) procedures.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

