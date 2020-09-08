Limestone Market Report | Overview, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Limestone Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,”. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global limestone market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Limestone refers to a sedimentary rock formed by the accumulation of calcium carbonate (CaCO 3 ) in the form of the mineral calcite. There are various types of limestone, like chalk, coquina, travertine, and tufa, that are found in nature and can vary from fine to coarsely textured rocks. Limestone is generally used for manufacturing construction aggregates, cement, lime, and building stone.

Market Trends

Limestone finds applications across several industries, like iron and steel, water and wastewater treatment, construction, agriculture, paper and pulp, and chemical. In the construction industry, it is used as a starting material for preparing builder’s lime and cement. Other than this, limestone acts as an agricultural additive as it can improve soil quality by supplying calcium for plant and soil nutrition. Furthermore, there has been an extensive utilization of limestone as a filter additive, coating pigment, and brightening agent in the paper and pulp processing industry. Other factors, such as rapid industrialization, development of smart cities and the growing number of infrastructural activities, are also creating a positive outlook for the market.

Limestone Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Some of these key players include:

AMR India Limited

Carmeuse

Eliotte Stone Co. Inc.

Graymont Limited

Imerys (Belgian Securities B.V.)

M. Huber Corporation

Lafargeholcim

Minerals Technologies Inc.

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation

Schaefer Kalk

Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co. Ltd

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, size, end-use industry, import & export and region.

Breakup by Type:

Magnesian Limestone

High-Calcium Limestone

Breakup by Size:

Crushed Limestone

Calcined Limestone (PCC)

Ground Limestone (GCC)

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Metallurgy

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Construction

Agriculture

Paper and Pulp

Chemical

Others

Import and Export:

Import Trends

Import Breakup by Country

Export Trends

Export Breakup by Country

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

