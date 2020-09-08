M-Payment Market Wrap: Now Even More Attractive |Apple, Google, Orange, Paypal

Global M-Payment Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.

Major Players in This Report Include,

Google (United State), Orange (France), Apple (United State), Paypal (United State), Mastercard (United State), One97 Communications (Paytm) (India), Bharti Airtel (India), VISA (United State), Amazon (United State), FIS (United State), PayOne ( Germany), PayU (The Netherland), Fiserve (United State), Airtel (India), Gemalto (Netherlands), Vodafone (United Kingdom), Alipay (China) and Samsung (South Korea)

Free Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/123989–m-payment-market



M-Payment is a method of money payment that is made for a product or service through a portable electronic device such as a tablet or smartphone. This technology can also be used to send money to friends or family members, by using applications such as PayPal, Google Pay, Paytm and many more. The companies are thoroughly investing in mobile payment technology, owing to significant growth in the industry. For instance, in the Indian market, Mobile payments mechanize payment systems instead of paying with cash, cheque, or credit cards. Moreover, it is observed that the digital payments market in India is currently fastened at USD 200 billion and expected to reach USD 1 trillion by 2023 and has made the market grow at its fullest speed. This growth is primarily driven by the quickly cumulative global economy, particularly mobile phones (smartphones) have become an essential product for an individual or personnel. Similarly, the rising consumption of the internet has also become part and parcel of life for many people. Of late this has increased the penetration of smartphones and internet users all over the world driving the growth of the M-Payment market.



Regulatory Insights:

According to Chineses Government, they made a regulation that most of the consumers will require all m-payment to be cleared through the PBOC, and hence, all mobile payment transactions will begin to touch the hands of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Market Drivers

The quickly cumulative global economy, particularly mobile phones (smartphones) have become an essential product for an individual or personnel. Similarly, the rising consumption of the internet has also become part and parcel of life for many people. Of late this has increased the penetration of smartphones and internet users all over the world driving the growth of the M-Payment market.

Market Trend

One of the Major Trend in this market is E-commerce which Drives the M-Payment Market

Increasing Adoption of Person to Person transaction (P2P)

Growth in M-commerce Industry Globally

Restraints

Concern Related Towards the Security Related to M-Payment

Improper Network Coverage in some parts of Developing Nations

Lack of Global Standards for Cross-Border Payments

Enquire for customization in Report @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/123989–m-payment-market

In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global M-Payment market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.

The M-Payment market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

The Global M-Payment is segmented by Type (Proximity Payment, Remote Payment), Application (Travel and Ticketing, Banking, Food and Beverages, Money transfers, Bill Payments, Airtime Transfer and Top-Ups, Merchandise and Coupons, Others), Mobile Pay (Mobile Money, Mobile Wallet/Bank Cards), Nature of Payment (Person to Person (P2P), Person to Business (P2B), Business to Person (B2P), Business to Business (B2B)), End-Users Industry (BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Retail, Healthcare, Government, Media and Entertainment, Transportation and Logistics, Other End-user Industries), Devices (Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops, Others), Transaction Types (Near Field Communication (NFC), Direct, Wireless Application Protocol (WAP) (Direct operator billing, Online Wallets, Credit Card), QR Code Payments, Cloud-Based Mobile Payment, Short Message Service (SMS), Others)

The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global M-Payment market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.

Get Reasonable Discount on This Premium Report @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/request-discount/123989–m-payment-market

Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in M-Payment Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.

Key Market Features in Global M-Payment Market

The report highlights M-Payment market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in M-Payment, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.

Extracts from Table of Contents

Global M-Payment Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global M-Payment Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*), Price* Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

………………….continued

This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets M-Payment Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.

About Author:

Advance Market Analytics is Global leaders of Market Research Industry provides the quantified B2B research to Fortune 500 companies on high growth emerging opportunities which will impact more than 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues.

Our Analyst is tracking high growth study with detailed statistical and in-depth analysis of market trends & dynamics that provide a complete overview of the industry. We follow an extensive research methodology coupled with critical insights related industry factors and market forces to generate the best value for our clients. We Provides reliable primary and secondary data sources, our analysts and consultants derive informative and usable data suited for our clients business needs. The research study enable clients to meet varied market objectives a from global footprint expansion to supply chain optimization and from competitor profiling to M&As.

Contact US:

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

AMA Research & Media LLP

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]



Connect with us at

https://www.linkedin.com/company/advance-market-analytics

https://www.facebook.com/AMA-Research-Media-LLP-344722399585916

https://twitter.com/amareport