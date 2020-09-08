Managed Infrastructure Services Market Share, Size Global Development Status, Sales Revenue, Emerging Technologies, Key Players Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Industry Expansion Strategies 2024

Global Managed Infrastructure Services Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Managed Infrastructure Services Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Managed Infrastructure Services market.

The Managed Infrastructure Services Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The Global managed infrastructure services market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.16% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The report is segmented on the basis of services into function data backup & recovery, network monitoring & security, human resource, system management, and others, on the basis of deployment mode into on-premise and cloud, and on the basis of end-user verticals into telecommunication & IT, BFSI, retail, automotive, healthcare, manufacturing, and others. The regions considered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The study also emphasizes the benefits of managed infrastructure services with respect to diverse industries and the future prospect of the same.

Managed infrastructure services are important for the clients who are involved in extensive outsourcing to other cities within or outside the country, they help the company to reduce its operating costs. Business operational efficiency is the key to any organizationâ€™s growth. This can be achieved by streamlining processes that can help in enhancing customer satisfaction and, in turn, help in focusing more on key revenue generating businesses. Firms are adopting various strategies to achieve these goals, this is expected to fuel the managed infrastructure services market. Managed services model is one such way to achieve this, which is the practice of outsourcing daily management responsibilities and functions as a strategic method for improving business operations and cutting down unnecessary expenses. These services could include outsourcing HR activities, lifecycle build, or maintenance activities, as well as production support activities.

Rising Focus on Core Competencies

Small and medium scale companies have tight funds to invest for their business owing to which they prefer to outsource a few components of the business, including IT infrastructure. In-house IT infrastructure including, installation data centers, may cost high and cause a diversion from core competencies to stabilize the investments. Thereby, giving rise to the adoption of outsourcing data center services by various organizations as well as propelling the managed data center services market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the need for IT infrastructure coupled with rising expenditure in information technology is projected to propel the managed information service market growth over the forecast period.

Cloud to Exhibit the Highest Growth

The end-user verticals, such as BFSI and retail, are moving towards cloud storage as it is more convenient and gives higher security than the conventional method. The increasing adoption of cloud services across the globe is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth. The companies from various industries, including energy & power, are rigorously investing in the cloud-based infrastructure for the better management and sharing of data. In 2017, the usage of Microsoft Azure increased from 26% to 43% owing to rising adoption of AWS from 56% to 59% which is likely to boost the utilization of cloud-based data centers, thereby, propelling the market growth.

Asia-Pacific to Have the Highest Growth

The stringent data regulations in BFSI sector coupled with the increasing number of enterprises is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth. In addition, the increasing number of cloud service providers in the region is projected to propel the industry. The demand and availability of colocation are high in China and India, thereby, is driving the market of the region at a fast pace over the forecast period.

Recent Developments

September 2017 – Wipro became the official technology partner to McLaren Technology Group to help drive digitalization across its businesses. With this partnership Wipro is expected to help McLaren achieve its defined IT strategy.

September 2017 – Wipro was awarded a seven-year contract by the European energy company, Innogy SE, to manage its data center and cloud services. Wipro is expected to help the company, which focuses on renewables, grid & infrastructure, and retail, to rationalize, virtualize, and consolidate its IT infrastructure

February 2017 – IBM acquired Agile 3 Solutions, a software company that created security analytics dashboard, enabling C-suite executives with limited technical knowledge to understand security alerts.

The major players include – FUJITSU LTD, CISCO SYSTEMS INC., IBM, HEWLETT-PACKARD, MICROSOFT CORPORATION, DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC., NOKIA SOLUTIONS AND NETWORKS, ACCENTURE PLC, amongst other.

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Managed Infrastructure Services Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Managed Infrastructure Services.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Managed Infrastructure Services Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Managed Infrastructure Services procedures.

