Medical Simulation Market 2020 Size,Share Global Historical Analysis,Industry Key Strategies, Segmentation, Application, Technology, Trends and Opportunities Forecasts to 2024

Global Medical Simulation Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Medical Simulation Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Medical Simulation market.

The Medical Simulation Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The medical simulation market is expected to register a CAGR of 20%, during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. Medical simulation is the modern day methodology for training healthcare professionals through the use of advanced educational technology. Medical simulation is an experiential learning that every healthcare professional will need, but cannot be engaged in always during real-life patient care. Medical simulation has also been called healthcare simulation, simulation in healthcare, patient simulation, nursing simulation, surgical simulation, and clinical simulation.

Continuous Technological Advancements

Technology-enhanced simulation has seen increasing applications in healthcare for the purpose of training healthcare professionals. Furthermore, it is projected to play critical roles in standardized assessment of clinical competencies and as clinical research tools, manikins have been widely available for practices, such as CPR and airway management training, over the last decade; new simulators that are unprecedented in their functionality, have been produced. New features reproduced many, but not all, of the signs seen in deteriorating patents. It became possible to interface them to commercial physiological monitors, anesthesia machines, ventilators and even cardiac defibrillators. Consequently, it became feasible to recreate most medical emergencies with acceptable realism. Patient-Specific Virtual Reality Simulation (PSVR) is a new technological advancement that allows practice of upcoming real operations and complements the established role of VR simulation as a generic training tool. So, this factor is driving the medical simulation market.

The other factors, such as rising number of minimally adhesive surgeries and innovations in patient simulators, and increasing concern over patient safety are driving the medical simulation market to grow.

High Cost of Simulators

Due to the high fixed (overhead) cost structure of simulation centers, economic viability is directly tied with the number of billable hours taught per week.

Types of High Fidelity Manikin and Approximate Costing

METI Man HPS (CAE) â€“ Unit Cost >USD 200,000

SIM MAN 3G â€“ Unit Cost USD 96,000

Mega-code Kelly â€“ Unit cost USD 11,000

SIM MAN Essential â€“ Unit Cost USD 20,000

Most institutions recognize overall benefits of simulation, however, concerns exist over the capital costs of developing a simulation center. The reported average cost to start a well-equipped lab is estimated at USD 450,000 (ranging from USD 100,000 to several million dollars). Up-front costs include space development or remodeling, if needed, and purchase of trainer systems, which can range from very simple models and multipurpose laparoscopic box trainers to more sophisticated virtual-reality endoscopic, laparoscopic or robotic platforms. In addition, a simulation center requires between USD 12,000-300,000 annually, for consumable materials, such as surgical supplies, maintenance and upgrades, as well as other administrative overhead costs. However, it may cost as little as a few thousand dollars to obtain simple laparoscopic trainer boxes and supplies, if already available, laparoscopic equipment can be utilized for training sessions. So, this high costs are hindering the growth of medical simulation market. The other factors, such as reluctance to adopt new training methods and limited availability of funds, especially in the developing and underdeveloped countries is also hindering the growth of the market.

US Lead the Market in North America Region

The US medical simulation market holds the largest market share in 2017 in North America region due to the presence of high quality healthcare system and modern medical technology in the country. Additionally, the presence of prominent players in the region is likely to contribute towards the growth of the medical simulation market.

Key Developments in the Market

December 2017: Mentice has acquired Endovascular Business from Medical Simulation Corporation, which has strengthen its presence in US region

Major Players: 3D SYSTEMS, CANADIAN AVIATION ELECTRONICS, GAUMARD SCIENTIFIC COMPANY, INC., KYOTO KAGAKU CO., LTD, LAERDAL, LIMBS & THINGS, MENTICE AB, SIMULAB CORPORATION, SIMULAIDS, INC., SURGICAL SCIENCE SWEDEN AB, are among others.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Medical Simulation Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Medical Simulation.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Medical Simulation Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.



Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry



Market Challenge

Complications associated with Medical Simulation procedures.



Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Research Phases

1.2 Study Deliverables

1.3 Scope of the Report

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Insights

3.1 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.2.5 Degree of Competition

3.3 Price Analysis

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

5. Market Segmentation and Analysis (Market Size, Growth & Forecast)

5.1 By Product Type

5.2 By Application

5.3 By End-user Industry

6. Regional Market Analysis

6.1 Production Analysis

6.1.1 Australia

6.1.2 Bolivia

6.1.3 Brazil

6.1.4 Democratic Republic of Congo

6.1.5 Indonesia

6.1.6 Malaysia

6.1.7 Myanmar

6.1.8 Peru

6.1.9 Russia

6.1.10 Thailand

6.1.11 Vietnam

6.1.12 Others

6.2 Consumption Analysis (Market Size, Growth and Forecast)

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1.1 India

6.2.1.2 China

6.2.1.3 Japan

6.2.1.4 South Korea

6.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.2.2 North America

6.2.2.1 United States

6.2.2.2 Canada

6.2.2.3 Mexico

6.2.2.4 Rest of North America

6.2.3 Europe

6.2.3.1 Germany

6.2.3.2 United Kingdom

6.2.3.3 France

6.2.3.4 Italy

6.2.3.5 Austria

6.2.3.6 Rest of Europe

6.2.4 South America

6.2.4.1 Brazil

6.2.4.2 Argentina

6.2.4.3 Rest of South America

6.2.5 Middle East & Africa

6.2.5.1 UAE

6.2.5.2 South Africa

6.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

7. Future of the Market

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

8.2 Market Share Analysis**

8.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

9. Company Profiles (Overview, Financials**, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

10. Disclaimer

