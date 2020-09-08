Mega Data Center Market 2020 Share, Size Global Key Trends, Industry Demand, Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2024

Global Mega Data Center Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Mega Data Center Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

Get a sample PDF of the report at –https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/12346153

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Mega Data Center market.

The Mega Data Center Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Get a Sample Copy of the Mega Data Center Market Report 2020

Mega data center market was worth USD 18.82 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow to USD 24.25 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 4.32% during the period 2018 – 2023. The report discusses the various types of solutions provided by mega data centers. While the regions considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, and various others. The study also emphasizes on how growing demand for colocation services is affecting the market.

Server workloads continue to grow with each passing year, which has shown an adverse effect on IT operations. It is estimated that there is an increase of 35% data growth rate per year, and this has resulted in many organizations double their on-premises storage over a three-year period, leading to over-builds that drive to wasted capital across infrastructure, power, and staffing costs. Increasing digitization globally is expected to contribute value to different end-user industries, such as BFSI, IT services, which is rising need for mega data centers worldwide. Various governmental bodies have been identified to facilitate Industry 4.0 by deploying IoT and cloud services, which is further expected to drive the mega data center market.

Rising Demand for Data Center Colocation to Drive the Market

Colocation acts as an attractive solution as it allows organizations to solve a problem without substantial upfront costs, which is one of the reasons expected to drive the growth of this market. Data center colocation is expected to see significant growth over the forecast period owing to the benefits provided by these data center over conventional ones. Colocation center has been identified to provide more significant scalability, which acts as a perfect solution for small companies that are looking to expand, as well as firms that are aiming to increase their market share. In addition to that, colocation data centers also offer enhanced flexibility, like data analytics and improved data security making it a very viable alternative for in-house data centers.

Rising Demand from BFSI Sector to Augment the Growth

Banking and finance sector is one of the largest generators of data, and the need for a data center to regulate the cost of operations is a primary driver. Finance and banking structures use data centers to store the customer records, employee management, transactions, electronic banking services, such as remote banking, telebanking, self-inquiry, which need data centers for their functioning. Data centers are believed to be an infrastructure that is the future of finance. Many institutions have created private cloud system to accommodate massive network, storage, and server capacities to support their retail financial centers, ATMs, and active online accounts.

Many banks maintain their own data centers, but the trend is found to be changing owing to the fluctuations in the profits for the banks. Also, maintaining a data center is a cumbersome process owing to the cost drain on the IT, real estate and operations as any data center requires proper cooling, security and power facilities. This can act as a challenge for the BFSI industry during the forecast period.

Growing Demand from Asia-Pacific to Drive the Market

The growing demand for high-density, redundant facilities throughout China is precipitating a shift in the design and development of the countryâ€™s data centers. China has 50 internet users per 100 population indicating scope for lot of development and the connectivity ecosystem is made up of 73 colocation data centers, 52 cloud service providers and 0 network fabrics. However, power, space and IP transit all cost more in China emphasizing the difficulties in maintaining a data center. Similarly, in India, 9.5% of the GDP is contributed by the digital economy, the digital economy includes USD 25,518 million fixed line telephone subscriptions and 1011.054 million mobile telephone subscriptions, indicating a lot of scope for development of data centers. Moreover, owing to regulatory and security reasons, a number of organizations in India, especially from the BFSI sector, are not allowed to host their data in a data center that is out of the country. As a result, the data center providers are setting up local data centers in India indicating the growing mega data center facilities in India.

Key Developments in the Market

December 2017 – Iron Mountain Inc. completed the acquisition of the U.S. operations of Phoenix-based IO Data Centers LLC. It bought IO for USD 1.34 billion. The acquisition includes up to an additional USD 60 million based on future performance

October 2017 – QTS Realty Trust, an international provider of data centers, managed to host and cloud services announced it had commenced development of a mega data centre campus in Ashburn, Virginia

The major players include – CISCO SYSTEMS INC, DELL, FUJITSU, HEWLETT-PACKARD, IBM CORPORATION, INTEL CORPORATION, JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC., and VERIZON, amongst others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Analyzing the growing demand for data center consolidation and its effect on the market

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porterâ€™s five forces analysis

The solution and end-user that are expected to dominate the market

The region that is expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period

Identifying the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players

3-month analyst support, along with the Market Estimate sheet (in Excel)

Customization of the Report

This report can be customized to meet your requirements. Please connect with our representative, who will ensure you get a report that suits your needs

Enquire before purchasing this report – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12346153

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Mega Data Center Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Mega Data Center.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Mega Data Center Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Mega Data Center procedures.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Purchase this report (Price 4250 USD for a single-user license) – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/12346153

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Some Major Points from Toc :-

1. Introduction

1.1 Research Phases

1.2 Study Deliverables

1.3 Scope of the Report

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Insights

3.1 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.2.5 Degree of Competition

3.3 Price Analysis

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

5. Market Segmentation and Analysis (Market Size, Growth & Forecast)

5.1 By Product Type

5.2 By Application

5.3 By End-user Industry

6. Regional Market Analysis

6.1 Production Analysis

6.1.1 Australia

6.1.2 Bolivia

6.1.3 Brazil

6.1.4 Democratic Republic of Congo

6.1.5 Indonesia

6.1.6 Malaysia

6.1.7 Myanmar

6.1.8 Peru

6.1.9 Russia

6.1.10 Thailand

6.1.11 Vietnam

6.1.12 Others

6.2 Consumption Analysis (Market Size, Growth and Forecast)

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1.1 India

6.2.1.2 China

6.2.1.3 Japan

6.2.1.4 South Korea

6.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.2.2 North America

6.2.2.1 United States

6.2.2.2 Canada

6.2.2.3 Mexico

6.2.2.4 Rest of North America

6.2.3 Europe

6.2.3.1 Germany

6.2.3.2 United Kingdom

6.2.3.3 France

6.2.3.4 Italy

6.2.3.5 Austria

6.2.3.6 Rest of Europe

6.2.4 South America

6.2.4.1 Brazil

6.2.4.2 Argentina

6.2.4.3 Rest of South America

6.2.5 Middle East & Africa

6.2.5.1 UAE

6.2.5.2 South Africa

6.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

7. Future of the Market

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

8.2 Market Share Analysis**

8.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

9. Company Profiles (Overview, Financials**, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

10. Disclaimer

Browse complete table of contents at – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/TOC/12346153

About Us: –

Market Reports World is the Credible Source for Gaining the Market Reports that will Provide you with the Lead Your Business Needs. Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in the technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies with a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors.

CONTACT US

Name: Ajay More

Email: [email protected]

Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 /UK +44 203 239 8187

Other Reports Here:

Fundus Photography Market 2020 Share, Size Global Key Findings, Industry Demand, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2024

PTA (Pure Terephthalic Acid) Market: Industry Trends, Size, Growth Insight, Share, Competitive Analysis, Statistics, Regional, And Global Industry Forecast To 2026

Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market Share, Size Global Trend Factor, Segmentation, Business Growth, Top Key Players Analysis Industry, Impact of Covid-19 on Industry,Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Data Analytics Market Global Industry Growth, Historical Analysis, Size, Trends, Emerging Factors, Demands, Key Players, Emerging Technologies and Potential of Industry Till 2023

Machine Vision Market Size, Share Global Business Growth, Industry Revenue, Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2022

Vitamin A Market Share, Size Global Regional Analysis, Key Findings, Industry Demand, Impact of Covid-19 on Industry,Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2025

Gas Cutting Machines Market Global Industry Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast to 2025

Wet Tissue and Wipes Market 2020 , Size, Share Global Growth Factors, Trends, Industry Analysis, COVID-19 Impact on Industry, Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Middle East & Africa Polyurethane Hot-Melt Adhesive Market 2020 Size,Share Industry Trends, Global Competitors Strategy, Segments, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024 Analysis

Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Share, Size Global Trend Factor, Segmentation, Business Growth, Top Key Players Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023