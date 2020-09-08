Mobile Cloud Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact – Industry Research Update, Future Scope, Size Estimation, Revenue, Pricing Trends, Growth Opportunity, Regional Outlook and Forecast to 2024

Global “Mobile Cloud Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Mobile Cloud in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Mobile Cloud Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Mobile Cloud Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Amazon Web Services

Microsoft Corporation

Google Inc

Salesforce.com

Apple

Inc

Rackspace Inc

EMC

IBM corporation

Oracle Private Ltd

Akamai Technologies Inc

The Global Mobile Cloud market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status.

The global mobile cloud market was estimated at USD 24.51 billion in 2017. The market is expected to reach USD 94.75 billion by the end of 2023, recording a CAGR of 25.28% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023).

The advent of digital technologies for the collection, storage, analysis, and distribution of information has created new dynamics in database management system, while creating numerous opportunities for vendors serving the mobile cloud market. A majority of the organizations are in need for efficient data management systems to address the gap being created, due to the growing scale of business operations in various sectors, like healthcare, banking and finance, military, and others.

Increasing Usage of Smart Devices expected to Drive the Market Growth

The mobile cloud market is an amalgamation of mobile computing, cloud computing, and wireless technologies. Smartphone customers, network operators, and cloud service providers hugely benefit from this technology. Currently, nearly every emerging technology is being incorporated into smart devices. The growing penetration of smart devices can be attributed to the advancements in R&D. However, smart devices have become an irreplaceable element of people across the world, and mobile cloud services are even enhancing the usability of these gadgets with more ease, which is boosting the market over the forecast period.

Healthcare App Market is Gaining High Traction in the Mobile Cloud Market

The healthcare industry has witnessed rapid changes over time, globally. Outbreak of new diseases, growth in regulatory norms across the world, focus on population health management, inventions, more informed customers, and growth in the advanced mobile application, are some of the factors which are augmenting the growth of healthcare cloud applications, which in turn, can boost the mobile cloud solutions and services over the forecast period. Moreover, incremental innovations in the field of communication have led to the use of wireless communication modules for transmission of data in healthcare gadgets, which improves the healthcare management system. Moreover, new age mobile application can process information and initiate remote diagnostics as part of several built-in preventive actions for enabling better healthcare services.

North America Dominates the Mobile Cloud Market

Rapid technological developments in smart gadgets and increasing business operations in the region are expected to make North America the most important market for mobile cloud investments over the forecast period. The biggest contributor to this market is the United States, which accounted for most of the revenue in the North American region. The major factors driving the scale and growth of the North American region are investments in the consumer electronics, as well as the strong growth in implementation of IoT technologies. The region with a vast IT infrastructure has boosted the smart devices market regarding enhancing factors, such as mobility and making high-speed internet available to the users. Moreover, in the United States, the penetration rate of smart devices is extremely high and it expected to cross 85% by 2017.

Key Developments in the Mobile Cloud Market:

• August 2016: IBM collaborated with Mapbox, one of the leading providers of mapping platform for the developers. New product development has also been adopted by top players to innovate in this market space.• June 2016: IBM acquired EZ legacy Ltd, an Israel-based application discovery company. This acquisition enabled the developers to evolve legacy assets at the speed of business and to reduce the risk to enterprises.

