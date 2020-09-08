Mobile Robot Charging Station Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact – Industry Research Update, Future Scope, Size Estimation, Revenue, Pricing Trends, Growth Opportunity, Regional Outlook and Forecast to 2024

Global “Mobile Robot Charging Station Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Mobile Robot Charging Station in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Mobile Robot Charging Station Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Mobile Robot Charging Station Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

The Global Mobile Robot Charging Station market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The mobile robot charging station market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.1%, during the forecast period (2018 – 2023).

Mobile robots are autonomous robots programmed to function on a fixed path and to perform redundant functions in the industrial, as well as the commercial space. They help address the rising inefficiency concerns in the industries, with governments across the globe encouraging their deployment. The increasing number of robots demands a rise in the number of charging stations, which is estimated to be the primary driving factor propelling the growth of the mobile robot charging station market. However, the market is still evolving and gain considerable traction with the evolution of advanced and fast charging techniques. Contactless charging has emerged as an innovation and is a major trend in the market presently.

Rising Automation in the Industrial Sector Leading to Increasing Deployment of Mobile Robots

Automation has significantly proliferated through the industrial sector, with major vendors across different industries, such as automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and defense are deploying robotics and software technologies to improve productivity and help attain cost-efficient and effective solutions. Robotics market is expected to witness a boost in sales, following successful deployment of robots in China emerging as a resounding success, thus, kick starting a major trend to be followed across the rest of the APAC region. The increasing use of mobile robots will consequently drive the demand for the charging stations, as they are much more cost-effective as compared to replacing batteries constantly.

North America Expected to Sustain its Dominance over the Market

The North American countries, led by the US is expected to dominate the mobile robots market during the forecast period. The region accounts for the largest share of the market, courtesy of its highly developed industrial sector, and buoyed by the presence of leading vendors in the automation and robotics industry in the region. The region has been a pioneer in technology, and hence, is expected to innovate in the robot charging market, and gain a sustainable competitive advantage through this innovation.

Key Developments in the Mobile Robot Charging Station Market:

April 2018 – Fetch Robotics announced the expansion of its VirtualConveyor family of Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) with the addition of CartConnect and RollerTop robots for the most flexible and broad range of workflows for material handling and transport

April 2017 – Mobile Industrial Robots launched new MiR200 powerful autonomous mobile robot. The MiR200 is a more powerful mobile robot in almost every aspect than the company’s flagship MiR100, which has already been installed in more than 30 countries by companies such as Airbus, Boeing, Flex, Honeywell, Michelin, Procter & Gamble, Toyota, and Walmart

